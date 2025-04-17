SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Quds Brigades Launch Rocket Attack and Capture Drones in Gaza Operation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing its fighters launching a rocket barrage at Israeli forces positioned east of the Netzarim axis (photo: Video Grab)
Gaza, MINA – The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released footage showing its fighters launching a rocket barrage at Israeli forces positioned east of the Netzarim axis and capturing two Israeli “quadcopter” drones during an operation on April 12, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The video depicts fighters preparing and targeting Israeli occupation forces, as well as seizing the drones following the attack. This operation took place amid ongoing Israeli assaults and what has been described as a starvation policy imposed on Gazan civilians.

The group had previously documented the sniper killing of an Israeli soldier stationed on Tel al-Muntar in Shejaiyya, east of Gaza, where he had reportedly been targeting Palestinian civilians.

Earlier this month, Al-Quds Brigades fighters also seized two Israeli “Evo Max” drones in northern Gaza, broadcasting what they claimed was the first footage of such a capture since the Israeli military renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18.

This escalation followed Israel’s withdrawal from a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement made with Palestinian resistance groups in January. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

