Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

(Photo: MEMO)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid declared Thursday that the ongoing war in Gaza has “reached a dead end,” calling it a strategic failure and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to shift priorities toward securing the release of hostages held by Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

“What we are doing in Gaza is not working. The war has reached a stalemate,” Lapid posted on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s time to end the war. Leadership must know when to change strategy when it no longer succeeds.”

His statement comes in the wake of a deadly ambush in Khan Younis, where seven Israeli soldiers were killed inside an armored personnel carrier by HamasQassam Brigades, an incident that triggered public outrage and demands for accountability.

Lapid sharply criticized the Israeli government for leaving troops “as targets for further attacks” and questioned the objectives of the war. “No one understands anymore what we are gaining from all this,” he said.

Also Read: UN Condemns Israeli Settler Violence After Deadly Attack in West Bank

He reiterated his call for a hostage exchange deal, estimating that around 50 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive. Lapid also proposed that Egypt take a temporary administrative role in post-war Gaza, allowing the Israeli military to redeploy strategically and “stop smuggling and choke Hamas economically.”

“Defeating Hamas won’t come by draining our soldiers inside Gaza,” he stated. “It requires strategy, organization, and smart timing.”

Lapid’s remarks have intensified domestic criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership, with growing frustration among bereaved families and segments of the Israeli opposition, who accuse the prime minister of prolonging the war to appease far-right cabinet allies.

In February, Egypt rejected a previous proposal by Lapid to administer Gaza for 15 years in exchange for debt relief.

Also Read: Nine Trucks Carrying Medical Supplies Arrive in Gaza: WHO

Lapid’s new proposal comes amid renewed global focus on Gaza following a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, and recent comments by US President Donald Trump, who said a ceasefire in Gaza is “very close.”

Despite international pressure, Israel’s military offensive, launched in October 2023, has continued with devastating impact. Nearly 56,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

