OIC Chief Meets Indonesian President in Jakarta

The two reviewed bilateral relations and ways to build upon them, critical topics on the OIC’s agenda, current regional and international issues, and the OIC’s role in promoting joint Islamic action, Arab News reported.

The Indonesian president affirmed his country’s full support for the OIC and its initiatives in service of the Islamic world and its people.

He also expressed appreciation for the OIC’s endeavors in dealing with the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the burning of the Qur’an, stressing the need to support these efforts to address this phenomenon.

For his part, Taha praised the vital role played by Indonesia in supporting the activities of the OIC in pursuit of its objectives aimed at strengthening the bonds of Islamic solidarity between member states.

He also touched on several issues of priority for the organization as well as Indonesia, such as conditions in Sudan and Niger, the Rohingya, the Palestinian cause, and the right to education for women and girls in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed current developments in the Sahel region and the importance of supporting educational, developmental, and agricultural projects there.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)