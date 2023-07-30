When A Girl Reads Palestinian Poetry

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Al-Aqsa Haqquna!

Her voice was loud, her screams were thunderous, his emotions were soaring, her energy burst and penetrated the heart of those who heard him. A girl is showing off, reading a poem about Palestine in a competition.

Meanwhile, in one corner of the room, a young mother focused her eyes on the stage, as if she didn’t want to move and look away from that high place. It can be seen that the mother shed tears of pride watching her baby who was performing.

Yarashima Safura, a grade 3 student at MI Al-Fatah Cikampek, was reading a poem by his mother about Palestine. The spectators couldn’t stop applauding, both proud and touched by their appearance, the children participating in the competition.

Yarashima was not alone, dozens of students at the Islamic Elementary School (SD) level also showed off, reciting poetry, as if they were prestigious artists. Without being awkward and shy anymore, they presented extraordinary performances to the viewers and the jury.

However, it wasn’t just his appearance that moved the audience. Furthermore, they all have a glimmer of hope, that the participants will instill their love for Palestine and Al-Aqsa, and that one day they will become part of the fighters for the liberation of this noble mosque.

Palestine is indeed a world concern. The reason is, until now, the country is the only region that is not yet independent. Zionist Israel straddles its land, evicts its occupants, demolishes people’s homes and controls its natural resources.

Here is one of the poems read by the contestants:

Mother’s Story About Palestine

Mother said, your earth is a glorious place

A land inhabited by martyrs

Your blessed land, the land of the prophets

On your land there is the Aqsa Mosque standing

Mother said, loving you is a must

Love you without conditions and conditions

Protecting and looking after you is an obligation

That’s what God commanded

Like a mother’s love for her child

Unceasingly, without pause, on and on for ever

Although the Zionists continue to humiliate and insult him

However, love for Al-Aqsa must not be extinguished, it must continue to burn

Al-Aqsa, the first qibla of Muslims

Standing strong since hundreds of years ago

From Indonesia we send greetings

I always hum, from the deepest heart of the heart

Now your land is confiscated, your house is destroyed

The sound of crying roaring shouted

Now you are stranded in evacuation

Without knowing when will return to hometown

Mom always talks about you

In order to grow love and affection for you

So that the mujahid spirit grows in me

Liberate Al-Aqsa with my struggle

We promised Mother

We will try to free you

With the help of Allah my Lord

Move together united

Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Al-Aqsa Haqquna

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)