Wahyudi KS: Muslim Unity is the Main Requirement on Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Cikampek, MINA – Da’i of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Ustaz Wahyudi KS said Muslim unity is the main requirement in efforts to liberate the Aqsa mosque and Palestine.

“Unity is the main requirement in the struggle, including in the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” said Wahyudi when delivering his speech at Tabligh Akbar at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cikampek, Karawang, West Java on Sunday.

Regarding the possibility of Muslims unity, Wahyudi explained that there were many factors that made this possible. “There are at least 10 elements of similarity,” he said.

The ten elements are similarities in aqidah, worship, uswah, history, guidelines, manhaj, language, qibla, congregation and purpose.

These conditions must be met for the liberation of Al-Aqsa to occur. So according to fiqh law, if something that is a condition becomes the cause of non-fulfillment of obligations, then that thing is legally obligatory. But if you can’t fulfill everything, then don’t abandon it entirely.

So, Muslims must continue to try to close ranks, build and foster a spirit of brotherhood so that they can synergize, work together for the sake of realizing the unity of the Ummah. (T/RE1/P2)

