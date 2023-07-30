Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cikampek Holds Tabligh Akbar Celebrates Muharram 1445 H

Karawang, MINA – Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cikampek, West Java to hold a Tabligh Akbar to celebrate the month of Muharram 1445 H on Sunday, 12 Muharram 1445 H to coincide with July 30, 2023.

The Tabligh Akbar which will be held at the Taqwa Mosque in the Cikampek Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Karawang Regency, West Java, took the theme “With the Spirit of Hijrah, We Increase Ukhuwah (Brotherhood) Islamiyah and Unity of the Ummah Towards Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque.”

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Husamuddin Islami, S.Kom, explained, this activity would be attended by approximately 3,000 Muslim and Muslim congregations from Karawang and the greater Jakarta Regencies.

“This activity is open to the public which presents speakers from elements of religious scholars and Muslim scholars who discuss various studies according to the main theme of Tabligh Akbar,” Husamuddin said in a written statement to MINA on Thursday.

As for the Speakers who will be present to deliver lectures at the tabligh akbar, namely Deputy Regent of Karawang H. Aep Syaepuloh, S.E., Supervisor of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodji, Dai Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Ustaz Wahyudi KS, S.H.I, MA., and Lecturer at STAI Al-Fatah Cileungsi Ustaz Taufiqurraahman, Lc.

Tabligh Akbar Welcoming the Hijriyah New Year 1445 H is also enlivened by a series of activities such as the Muharram Bazaar (Saturday-Sunday, 29-30 July 2023), Social Service in the form of free cupping services and compensation for orphans as well as various competitions which will be held on Saturday, 29 July 2023 .

The implementation of the Tabligh Akbar is in collaboration with Taqwa Mosque Council, MINA News Agency, and will be broadcast live via the Al-Jama’ah TV Youtube Channel.

Husamuddin conveyed that the unity of the ummah in the context of congregational life on the basis of faith and bonds of ukhuwwah Islamiyah has an important urgency and is a necessity that must be endeavored to achieve the grace of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

“Hopefully, this event can provide a means for mutual friendship and consolidation among Muslims in the context of implementing faith, hijrah and jihad, so that the unity and oneness of Muslims that is Rahmatan Lil’alamin is realized and at the same time raising the solidarity of Al-Aqsa’s love,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)