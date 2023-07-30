Abul Hidayat: Hijrah Has Mission to Establish A Muslim Unity

Cikampek, MINA – The charismatic da’i of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Abul Hidayat Saerodji stated, the mission of hijrah as exemplified by Rasulullah Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam is to realize ummatan wahidah (Muslim Unity).

“The main mission of the prophets, including the Prophet Muhammad, is to unite the ummah, ummatan wahidah,” said Abul Hidayat at the Tabligh Akbar and the Muharram 1445 H celebration at the Cikampek branch of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Karawang, West Java on Sunday.

With the unity of the ummah in the city of Medina, the region then became an advanced city, noble in its people, became an example of advanced human civilization, and was recognized by world scientists.

Medina (Yatsib), which used to be hostile to each other, after the migration of the Prophet, they later united, and became Madinatul Munawarah, a developed city, illuminated with the bright light of Islam.

Abul Hidayat, who is also the supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network, emphasized that the light of Islam in Medina succeeded in penetrating the dark alleys of human civilization, and then shining it with the perfect light of Islam.

Even though the Kafirs do not like Islam and try to extinguish its light, Allah perfects its light, reaching all corners of the world.

The Tabligh Akbar and the celebration of Muharram this time have the theme “With the Spirit of Hijrah, We Increase Ukhuwah Islamiyah and Ummah Unity Towards Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque.”(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)