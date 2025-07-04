SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Breaks Ceasefire, Launch Deadly Strike on Lebanon

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Beirut, MINA – Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday, targeting several areas in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces carried out multiple air raids along the Litani River, striking areas between the towns of Zrariye and Deir Seryan in southern Lebanon, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.

In addition, Israeli warplanes also bombed the areas of Al-Mahmoudiya and Burghaz in the south, the correspondent reported.

Earlier, Israeli forces targeted a civilian vehicle in the Khaldeh area, south of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. According to Al Mayadeen, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the initial death toll from the airstrike included one person killed and three others wounded, marking yet another escalation in Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanese territory.

The attacks come as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon, launching airstrikes and killing civilians across the country. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

