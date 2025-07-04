SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A Joyous Moment for Indonesian Volleyball: Megawati Hangestri Ties the Knot

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

Jember, MINA – A wave of joy has swept across Indonesia’s volleyball scene, as one of the nation’s top female athletes, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi, officially tied the knot.

The national volleyball star, who has brought pride to Indonesia on the international stage, married national finswimming athlete Dio Novandra Wibawa.

The solemn wedding ceremony took place on Friday at noon at the Roudhotul Muchlisin Mosque in Kaliwates, Jember, East Java. The intimate event was attended by close family members, friends, and several local sports figures, all gathering in a heartfelt atmosphere of prayer and blessings.

Wearing a simple yet elegant white outfit, Megawati looked graceful as she stood beside her husband in their sacred union. The marriage ceremony proceeded smoothly and reverently, accompanied by prayers for a blessed life together.

Megawati, known as a key player in Indonesia’s national women’s volleyball team, recently played for the Daejeon JungKwanJang Red Sparks in South Korea’s professional volleyball league. Her husband, Dio Novandra, is a national finswimmer who has also brought honor to Indonesia in various championships.

Their marriage has brought joy to the country’s sports community. Fellow athletes and netizens alike have poured in their congratulations and best wishes for the couple as they embark on this new chapter.

May Allah bless the marriage of Megawati and Dio, grant them a harmonious and loving household, and may their story continue to inspire Indonesia’s youth, especially in finding balance between professional careers and personal life. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIndonesian Voly Ball Player Megawati Hangestri

