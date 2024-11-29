UAE Ambassador Appreciates Indonesia’s Involvement in Humanitarian Mission in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, Abdullah Salem Aldhaheri, expressed his appreciation for Indonesia’s involvement in the humanitarian mission in Gaza, Palestine.

He stated that the collaboration between the UAE and Indonesia is a tangible example of solidarity within the Muslim world regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The UAE Ambassador also emphasized that, as part of its foreign policy, the UAE underscores the importance of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect among nations.

“Through its aid, the UAE aims to facilitate regional stability, political dialogue, and sustainable development throughout the Middle East and surrounding regions,” said Ambassador Aldhaheri during a media gathering at his residence in Jakarta on Thursday.

He conveyed this message following a meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) at Qasr Al Watn, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (November 23). During the meeting, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude to President MBZ for the collaboration related to the field hospitals in Rafah and Gaza, Palestine.

Ambassador Aldhaheri praised President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to the UAE as a special and historic moment that discussed many strategic collaborations.

He also mentioned that the UAE’s foreign aid strategy prioritizes direct assistance to affected populations while collaborating with international partners and organizations to ensure effective and transparent aid delivery.

The UAE Ambassador further stated that the UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, alleviating the severe cold wave’s impact and the hardships faced by the population, while meeting the basic needs of the most vulnerable groups.

“The UAE has delivered more than 45,882 tons of urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, including food, medical supplies, and relief goods. This reflects the UAE’s long-standing commitment,” he explained.

Moreover, Ambassador Aldhaheri added, the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian operation ‘Knights of Gallant 3’ continues to provide humanitarian support and aid to the Gaza Strip through land, sea, and air, reflecting the country’s unwavering historical commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Additionally, the UAE has hosted 977 patients and 1,150 family members from Gaza for medical treatment at hospitals in the UAE, as directed by the UAE President.

“Overall, the UAE has organized 22 evacuation flights to bring 2,000 injured patients and cancer patients from Gaza for treatment,” Ambassador Aldhaheri revealed.

UAE field hospitals have been established in southern Gaza with a capacity of 200 beds, managed by an Emirati medical team. Since its opening in December 2023, this hospital has treated 50,489 cases.

A UAE hospital ship with a capacity of 100 beds was launched in February 2024 at the Port of Al-Arish, and to date, it has treated 7,376 cases.

“The UAE is one of the world’s largest contributors to foreign aid, with a focus on providing long-term sustainable development, particularly in conflict areas and regions affected by natural disasters,” concluded Ambassador Aldhaheri.

The Ambassador also revealed that the UAE’s foreign aid efforts cover sectors such as health, education, water, and infrastructure, with a consistent focus on alleviating suffering, promoting development, and strengthening diplomatic relations.

In addition to Palestine, the UAE is also providing humanitarian support in Lebanon and Sudan. (T/RE1/P2)

