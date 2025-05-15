Palestine’s Struggle Grows Stronger When the Islamic World Stands United: Prabowo

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, emphasized that the Palestinian struggle for independence will become stronger if the Islamic world stands united.

“Indonesia will always stand with Palestine. This struggle will be stronger if we, the Islamic world which represents a quarter of humanity can unite,” said President Prabowo in his keynote address at the opening of the 19th Session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in the Nusantara Hall of the Indonesian Parliament, Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

He urged Muslim nations to rise above internal divisions and rivalries for the sake of collective progress.

“Let us overcome our differences, our suspicions, and our rivalries. Let us focus on what truly matters, the well-being of the Muslim ummah and the future of Islamic civilization. Islam once led the world in knowledge, science, and technology. We must reclaim that leadership to lift our people out of poverty and achieve prosperity.”

“No nation can be strong if its people are poor. There is no such thing as a strong, impoverished country. That’s why we must commit to eradicating poverty, and that requires clean governance. Only with transparent and honest leadership can we attain prosperity,” he continued.

In front of parliamentary delegates from OIC member states, Prabowo also urged reflection on the legacy of historical Islamic leaders, whose examples remain relevant today.

“Their stories are not just historical accounts, they are sources of timeless values and inspiration relevant to today’s challenges. We can learn from their courage, wisdom, and unyielding dedication to truth and justice.”

He highlighted Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi, the liberator of Jerusalem, as a model of justice and mercy. After reclaiming the Baitul Maqdis from the Crusaders, Salahuddin chose not to seek revenge, instead offering safety to his former enemies.

“He protected the weak and the oppressed. In a world still mired in hatred and conflict, his example reminds us that true leadership lies in compassion, humanity, and the courage to protect those most vulnerable,” he said.

Prabowo also cited Khalid ibn Al-Walid, the undefeated military commander who gracefully stepped down from his post when asked, demonstrating that leadership is a trust, not a goal in itself.

“This sincerity teaches us that power is not the ultimate aim, it’s a responsibility. A powerful reminder for all of us in positions of leadership today.”

He continued with the example of Caliph Umar ibn Al-Khattab, renowned for building a just and efficient government. Umar was vigilant about the well-being of his people and unafraid to hold his own officials accountable.

“In today’s context, our people demand clean and transparent governance. Umar’s example is a call to action, not just for rhetoric, but for real reform. That’s why I deeply respect the theme of this session: Good Governance and Strong Institutions,” he added, to warm applause from the delegates.

President Prabowo then referenced Muhammad Al-Fatih, the conqueror of Constantinople at just 21 years old, who combined knowledge, science, faith, and vision to achieve his goals.

“He proved that young Muslims can become world leaders, if they are equipped with the right education, strong faith, and strategic vision.”

Addressing the PUIC delegates from 38 countries, Prabowo acknowledged the major challenges faced by the Muslim world today, poverty, hunger, corruption, and educational inequality.

He emphasized the need for scientific and technological advancement and the development of human capital. He shared that Indonesia is actively pursuing major national programs, including food and energy self-sufficiency, as part of its long-term strategic goals.

“If we cannot manage our own countries, how can we help others in need? If we remain weak, our voices will not be heard,” he warned.

Concluding his speech, President Prabowo shared a conversation he had with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, in which both leaders agreed that the Muslim world must become a source of solutions for global issues.

“Our strength is not for domination, but for mercy. Islam is a religion of peace and compassion, this is the essence of our faith, and the legacy we must revive.”

“Let us prove that Islam is truly a mercy to all creation. Let us overcome our divisions and move forward in unity,” he concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

