Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: The Challenging Path to Palestine’s Liberation Must Be Grounded in Faith and Compassion

Jakarta, MINA — The Chief Advisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, urged Muslims worldwide to remain steadfast on the “steep and arduous path” toward the liberation of Palestine, a moral and spiritual struggle that must be anchored in faith, perseverance, and compassion.

He delivered the message during his speech at the opening of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025, held at the Abdul Muis Hall, Nusantara III Building, House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR RI), Jakarta on Saturday.

Referring to Surah Al-Balad (90:11–18), Imaam Yakhsyallah explained the meaning of “Aqabah” — the steep, challenging path that symbolizes the believer’s spiritual struggle through trials, endurance, and sacrifice. He said this path represents the moral duty to free the oppressed, feed the hungry, care for orphans, and support the poor and displaced.

“Palestine today is a living symbol of Raqabah, a nation oppressed and stripped of its rights. Allah commands us to free them, feed the hungry, nurture orphans who lost their parents to war, and assist those rendered homeless,” he said emotionally.

Also Read: Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

Imaam Yakhsyallah reminded that the struggle for Palestine is indeed difficult, but through shared patience and compassion, Muslims can be among Ashabul Maimanah, “the people of the right hand,” those who are honored and saved by Allah.

“Compassion can only be achieved through unity. The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said, ‘Al-jamā‘ah raḥmah’ – ‘Unity is mercy.’ By moving together as one Ummah, we gain strength and blessing in defending Palestine,” he affirmed.

He echoed the statement from Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI):

“The path to liberating Al-Aqsa is steep and full of hardship, but it proves our faith. Those who face it with patience and compassion will be among the righteous and saved from the Fire,” Imaam Yakhsyallah concluded.

Also Read: BKSAP Reaffirms the Principle of Collaboration in the Struggle to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine

The Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), carries the theme “Moving in Unity to Rebuild Gaza for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine.”

The opening ceremony brought together national leaders, religious scholars, government officials, academics, and humanitarian activists, marking the start of a month-long series of solidarity activities across Indonesia. The program includes humanitarian campaigns, educational events, and fundraising campaigns to support the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

This year’s BSP also features interactive and awareness programs, such as the VR 360 Gaza Genocide Experience by Hayat Yolu Indonesia, testimonies from humanitarian volunteers, and a photo exhibition highlighting the current situation in Gaza after continuous Israeli military aggression.

Through BSP 2025, AWG reaffirmed Indonesia’s ongoing commitment to support the Palestinian cause and to continue efforts for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation.[]

Also Read: AWG Chairman: Through Unity, Al-Aqsa Will Be Liberated and Palestine Will Be Free

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)