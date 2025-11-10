Indonesia Appointed Asia-Pacific Headquarters of the Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has officially been appointed as the Asia-Pacific headquarters of the Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP), following the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Conference for Palestine 2025, held in Jakarta on 7–8 November 2025.

The declaration was made during the conference’s closing session, organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in collaboration with the Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine, the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), and several humanitarian and philanthropic organizations.

The GCQP is a global alliance of civil society groups, scholars, parliamentarians, and activists committed to defending the rights of the Palestinian people and protecting the sanctity of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

With Indonesia serving as its Asia-Pacific base, the coalition seeks to strengthen regional cooperation through educational, media, humanitarian, and diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing the Palestinian cause.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)