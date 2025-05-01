Indonesian FM at ICJ: Israel Violates International Law

The Hague, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister delivered the government’s official statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday, in response to UN General Assembly Resolution 79/232 adopted in December 2024.

The hearing addressed Israel’s legal obligations towards the United Nations, international organizations, and third-party states operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In his address, the Foreign Minister emphasized three key points. First, Israel is bound to uphold international law and the UN Charter, including its duty to protect and facilitate humanitarian organizations such as UNRWA.

“Preventing humanitarian aid in occupied territories is not only morally reprehensible, but also a direct violation of international law,” the Minister stated.

Second, he emphasized that Israel’s failure to meet these obligations directly undermines the basic rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination.

Third, Indonesia urged the ICJ to issue a legal opinion affirming Israel’s failure to fulfill its obligations as a UN member state and occupying power. Indonesia also underlined that there are no legal grounds preventing the ICJ from issuing the requested advisory opinion.

Indonesia’s participation in the hearing reflects its firm commitment to Palestinian independence across international platforms. The Foreign Minister concluded by reaffirming Indonesia’s support for a two-state solution as the only viable path toward lasting peace in the region.[]

