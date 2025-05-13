SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Doctor Shares Harrowing Experience in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Indonesian Neurosurgeon, dr. Dany Airlangga (right), Sp.BS., on Palestine Day (Foto: SMART 171)

Jatinangor, MINA – Indonesian neurosurgeon Dr. Dany Airlangga, Sp.BS., shared his heart-wrenching experience from Gaza: “Faced with two dying patients, we could only save one.”

Speaking at Palestine Day in Al-Jabar Mosque, Jatinangor, on Monday, Dr. Dany described the painful reality of working in a war zone, blockaded territory. The event was organized by SMART 171 in collaboration with Baik Berisik and Temani.id to raise awareness among youth about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Dr. Dany’s dream of joining a medical mission to Gaza began in 2007. After 18 years of preparation, he entered the war zone in Ramadan 2025, where most medical infrastructure had already collapsed.

“We performed 5 to 10 surgeries daily in a single operating room, with limited staff and supplies,” he said. “Sometimes we had two critical patients at once, but only enough resources to save one. It’s a choice no doctor should ever have to make.”

What struck him most was the unshakable faith of Gaza’s civilians. “Despite everything, they always said, ‘Alhamdulillah ‘ala kulli hal’, praise be to God in all situations.”

The event also featured a Palestinian refugee who testified that over 90% of Gaza has been destroyed. Access to electricity, clean water, and medicine is nearly nonexistent. “Hospitals are targeted. Doctors are arrested, tortured, even killed, like Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who remains in Israeli prison,” he said.

Palestine Day featured art competitions for students, nasheed performances, and a symbolic student rally by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). It aimed to build early awareness that the crisis in Palestine is a global concern.

Dr. Maimon Herawati, Director of SMART 171 and a journalism lecturer at Padjadjaran University, stressed the importance of international pressure on Israel.

“Israel is becoming increasingly isolated politically and economically. Even the U.S.President Trump, reportedly agreed to a 70-day ceasefire allowing humanitarian access via Rafah. If America can push for peace, why can’t we?”

She added, “This event is proof that Indonesians are not silent. We want our youth not just to know, but to act.”

The event concluded with an award ceremony and a symbolic solidarity action led by university students. As the humanitarian crisis continues, global voices remain vital in keeping Palestine in the world’s conscience.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesian Doctor Shares Harrowing Experience in Gaza

