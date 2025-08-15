SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Regional Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia (DPD RI) remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle, according to Senator Prof. Dailami Firdaus from Jakarta.

“Palestine is not just a foreign policy issue; it’s a matter of humanity and justice,” said Professor Dailami during the 16th Plenary Session of the DPD RI in Jakarta on Friday.

He emphasized that, in line with Indonesia’s constitutional mandate and its “free and active” foreign policy principles, the nation is obligated to stand with Palestine until it achieves full independence.

Dailami stated that Indonesia’s support must be amplified. He urged President Prabowo Subianto to leverage Indonesia’s diplomatic influence to press the international community to halt the aggression and suffering of the Palestinian people.

“As the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, Indonesia holds a strategic position. We cannot remain silent. Our voice must be loud, our stance must be firm, and our actions must be consistent in defending the rights of the Palestinian people,” he asserted.

The senator, known for his work on humanitarian issues, also praised the solidarity shown by the Indonesian people, including the use of Palestinian symbols at official forums. He noted that this serves as a reminder that the Palestinian fight for independence is a shared human struggle.

Dailami confirmed that the DPD RI will continue to be a voice for the Indonesian people in advocating for Palestine across various forums.

“We stand firm on one principle: as long as independence has not been granted to the Palestinian people, the Indonesian nation will remain on the front lines,” he concluded. [Shibgho]

