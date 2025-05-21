SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Parliament Hosts National Forum to Coordinate Support for Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

BKSAP Chairperson Mardani Ali Sera on Working Meeting

Jakarta, MINA – The Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) convened a National Working Meeting on Monday, aimed at aligning national strategies in support of Palestine.

The forum brought together the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and more than 125 civil society organizations and humanitarian groups actively advocating for the Palestinian cause.

Held at the Abdul Muis Hall in the parliamentary complex in Senayan, Jakarta, the forum focused on developing a coordinated and action-oriented roadmap to strengthen Indonesia’s humanitarian and diplomatic support for Palestine.

“This meeting aims to consolidate efforts, ranging from humanitarian aid, education, and public advocacy to international diplomatic engagement,” said BKSAP Chairperson Mardani Ali Sera.

He emphasized that the event is a continuation of growing public momentum and institutional solidarity across Indonesia in recent months, where calls for structured and sustainable assistance to Palestine have gained significant traction.

“More than just discussing aid strategies, this forum serves as a space for organizations to share experiences and best practices to ensure greater synergy and resource optimization,” Mardani added.

He further stated that a unified national approach to humanitarian diplomacy will enhance Indonesia’s voice and influence in global platforms advocating for Palestinian rights.

“Our goal is to build a more solid national movement that can amplify Indonesia’s consistent position on Palestine in international forums,” he said.

The meeting follows a previous National Inter-Institutional Gathering held at the same venue, marking a growing commitment among Indonesian institutions and civil society to coordinate their support more effectively.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

