The Four Cultural Pillars of Bayt al-Maqdis to Strengthen the Movement for Al-Aqsa’s Liberation

Bogor, MINA – Prominent scholar of Bayt al-Maqdis studies, Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah El-Awaisi, has called on Indonesian Muslims to revive four cultural pillars of Bayt al-Maqdis as part of a collective effort toward the future liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the wider Bayt al-Maqdis area.

He explained that these pillars are rooted in the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his Companions, intended to keep the Muslim community aware of the sanctity and centrality of Al-Aqsa.

Speaking at the First Anniversary of the Liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis in the Era of Umar ibn al-Khattab, Prof. El-Awaisi outlined the four pillars as follows:

Reviving the Term “Bayt al-Maqdis” as an Authentic Islamic Designation

Prof. El-Awaisi emphasized the importance of using terminology that originates from Islamic tradition rather than terms imposed by colonial powers or groups hostile to Islam.

Also Read: For the First Time in Indonesia, AWG Holds Commemoration of Baitul Maqdis’ Liberation by Umar ibn Al-Khattab

“Use our terms, those used by the Prophet. The most noble and widely accepted term is Bayt al-Maqdis. Revive it in official forums, discussions, and family conversations,” he said.

Spreading Optimism About the Nearness of Al-Aqsa’s Liberation

He explained that the Prophet Muhammad encouraged the cultivation of hope and confidence in the eventual liberation of Bayt al-Maqdis.

“The signs are becoming clearer. The liberation of Al-Aqsa will take place in our generation, inshaAllah. You will enter it just as Umar did on the 4th of Jumada al-Akhirah,” he stated.

Reciting Surah Al-Isra Every Night

Prof. El-Awaisi encouraged Muslims to recite Surah Al-Isra before sleeping. The chapter, which recounts the Isra’ and Mi’raj, nurtures spiritual connection to Al-Aqsa and serves as a reminder that its liberation is a divine promise to those who believe and strive.

Also Read: Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

Keeping the Conversation About Bayt al-Maqdis Alive

Muslims are urged to make Al-Aqsa a natural part of regular discussions, whether in religious gatherings, family meetings, travels, or daily routines.

Prof. El-Awaisi encouraged the community to frequently mention Al-Aqsa in prayers, greetings, and expressions of hope.

He offered practical examples:

In the approaching month of Ramadan, a Muslim should increase prayers and express hopes such as “InshaAllah, we will break our fast and take sahur in Al-Aqsa Mosque when it is liberated.”

Also Read: Imam Yakhsyallah Highlights Ummah Unity as the Core Path to the Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Or on Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, “inshaAllah, we will pray Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha in Al-Aqsa Mosque in a liberated and independent state.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Prof. El-Awaisi Urges Participants to Continue Spreading Baitul Maqdis Culture