Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

MUI Warns Government of Risks Behind Proposed Stabilization Force Deployment to Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has urged the government to exercise extreme caution regarding the proposed deployment of an international stabilization force to Gaza. According to MUI, US and Israeli conditions requiring Hamas to disarm pose a serious political risk and could undermine the broader Palestinian struggle.

Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chair of MUI’s Department of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said on Tuesday in Jakarta that the disarmament requirement is “highly problematic” and could become a political trap.

He warned that such a scheme risks triggering renewed tensions and could be used as a tool for political domination by the United States and Israel.

Sudarnoto also highlighted the rejection of the stabilization proposal by Palestinian resistance groups. He stated that Hamas’ refusal, along with that of other resistance factions indicates that the initiative is not purely about peace, but may form part of a wider geopolitical agenda aimed at weakening the Palestinian position.

MUI stressed that Indonesia’s commitment to the Palestinian people must remain principled and grounded in justice.

While acknowledging potential benefits of peacekeeping engagement, MUI urged the government to ensure that any troop deployment does not entangle Indonesia in an agenda that ultimately contradicts the aspirations for Palestinian independence and sovereignty.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

