MER-C Urges Indonesian Government to Prioritize Halting Genocide in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Hadiki Habib, Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), has urged the Indonesian government to focus its diplomatic efforts on halting genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“We urge the government to push for an end to crimes against humanity in Gaza and to hold the perpetrators accountable,” Dr. Hadiki stated in Jakarta on Thursday.

His statement came in response to a recent statement by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who indicated that Indonesia could consider recognizing Israel if the country first recognizes the independence of Palestine.

MER-C strongly criticized such a stance, asserting that Israel’s actions against Palestinians,, particularly in Gaza constitute systematic oppression aimed at erasing the Palestinian identity and presence from their ancestral land.

“Israel has never accepted the existence of a Palestinian state. It is inconceivable that they would willingly recognize Palestinian sovereignty,” the organization said.

MER-C, which has deployed multiple medical relief missions to Gaza, emphasized that the Israeli occupation not only denies Palestinian statehood but also actively dismantles Palestinian life through military aggression, aid blockades, and apartheid-like policies.

Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave, has been under a strict Israeli blockade since 2007. This blockade has severely restricted access to essential goods such as food, medicine, and medical services, creating a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

Repeated Israeli military assaults have claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including women and children. Human rights organizations have described many of these acts as potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

MER-C further called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take concrete action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law.

The organization urged the Indonesian government to maintain a firm stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, including advocating for an end to the Gaza blockade and pushing for international prosecution of those responsible for the violence.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

