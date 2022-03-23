The Effect of Fasting on the Personality of Believer

By: KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala commands the believers to fast in the month of Ramadan, saying:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ (البقرة [۲]: ١٨٣)

“O you who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may become pious.” (Q.S. Al-Baqarah [2]: 183)

In the sentence “it has been obligatory upon you to fast”, Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala does not use the word furida or wujiba, but uses the word kutiba in the sense of an-naqsyu ‘ala al hajar, carving on stone. With this sentence, it is intended that fasting really makes an impression on the soul whose influence is able to carve the character or personality of the fasting person.

Shaum also means al-imsaaku which means refraining or controlling oneself from things that are not commendable. People who fast are people who are trained in self-control, mature in thinking, wise and careful in their actions, not being rushed.

Kama kutiba ‘alalladzina min qoblikum, as has been required of those before you, meaning that fasting cannot be separated from humans. Both humans then and humans now even humans will come. If you want to continue to exist and maintain your dignity as a noble human being in the sight of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, you must undergo a process of self-maturity called fasting or fasting.

La’allakum tattaqun so that you are pious, meaning fasting or fasting that is right will give birth to a man of taqwa, a position of the highest degree for humans in the sight of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. On the other hand, shaum which is only carried out in a traditional manner, only to abort obligations by refraining from eating and not drinking during the day, is only an annual ceremonial, but does not respect the kaifiyatus shaum properly, then the shaum is in vain. And that is what Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala does not want.

As narrated from Ibn Umar that the Messenger of Allah said: Meaning: “Some of the people who fast, the results obtained from fasting are only hunger and thirst. And some of the people who pray at night the results obtained only stay at night.” (H.R. Ibn Khuzaimah and Ath-Thabrani)

For this reason, we should understand the nature and adabiyah of Allah’s commandment regarding fasting which was not only ordered to believers today, but also to previous humans.

Adabiyah Shaum

To perform a quality shaum, it is necessary to pay attention to the adabiyah shaum, including the following:

First, stay away from everything that can damage shaum, such as cursing, gossiping, criticizing, cursing, and so on. As the hadith narrated from Abu Hurairah r.a. that the Prophet said:

“Whoever does not leave the words of zur (lie, swear, slander, and words that cause Allah’s anger, enmity) and does not leave that work and ignorance, then there is no need for Allah, he leaves his food and drink.” (H.R. Bukhari)

Second, don’t be greedy by multiplying various kinds of food and drinks at the time of breaking the fast and sahur.

Third, don’t sleep much during the day, stay active and increase worship and good deeds.

Fourth, restrain the heart and mind from wishful thinking and desires that are low, let alone not commendable.

Fifth, reflect on the enormity of hunger and thirst and the misery of the Day of Judgment which will surely be experienced by every human being.

Sixth, growing sensitivity of faith, sharpness of sight of the heart’s eyes, and a sense of hopelessness whether our fast is accepted or rejected.

ATSAARUS SHYAM (influence of fasting)

If we fast according to the instructions of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and the Messenger of Allah then fasting will have an effect and give sibghah to character and be able to color attitudes and behavior:

First: With Faith, Wahtisaban creates a conducive climate for a servant’s relationship to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and harmonious social relationships and this is the source of all virtues and benefits. Sincerity and honesty only appear when a person is able to connect his soul to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, so that wherever he is he always feels controlled, supervised by Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

That’s why fasting is full of meanings that have dimensions of high, noble, and holy spiritual and social values. The Qur’an calls it Hablum minallah wahablum minannas. With these two things, humans are raised in dignity and self-esteem and protected from humiliation in the eyes of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. (Q.S. Ali Imran [3]: 112)

Because humans are noble because of their faith and piety. Humans are qualified because of good deeds towards others. Meaning: “Verily Allah does not look at your appearance and wealth, but Allah will look at your heart and deeds.” (H.R. Bukhari and Muslim)

Second: Fasting with its character will touch the recesses of conscience, inspire a sense of love for others and awaken the sincerity of the soul which gives birth to an attitude of itsariyah or altruism, namely tolerance, social sensitivity in togetherness and being willing to sacrifice for the care and happiness of others with sympathy and empathy and the great thing is that it is done on the basis of mahabbah lillahi ta’ala without any strings attached. This quality should be embedded in the soul at least for the next eleven months, not the other way around, after Ramadan it becomes quiet again. If this happens, we must reflect on the results of the fasting that we have carried out so far!

Third: Fasting according to research by psychologists and the reality proves that fasting is able to develop the superego (nafsul muthmainnah). Emotional maturity and self-control in all situations, whether happy or difficult, broad or narrow, remain stable. Do not explode like firecrackers or sulk in the dark in despair from the mercy of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and the maturity of the superego or lust of muthmainnah is the product of this fasting which is able to erode destructive emotions, egoism, and arrogance.

Tt’s a shame that a thousand times the virtue of the character of Ramadan is only beautiful in the month of Ramadan, but then slowly fades with the passing of Ramadan. Astaghfirullah..

Fourth: True fasting with all its adabiyah will provide therapy for various kinds of social ills. Such as the bad consequences of secular philosophy, liberalism, hedonism, existentialism from the west which are exported to various Muslim countries including Indonesia, so that Muslims leave their religious syareat and tend to become adherents of those who are permissive society, a society that is value-free at will.

We are deeply concerned about the outbreak of social diseases that have become epidemics and even epidemics, such as corruption, manipulation, prostitution, abortion, mutilation, and ecstasy. Subhan Allah!

These are all products of humans whose souls are sick, whose conscience is dead, because of disbelief in Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. Many intelligent people are confused, many people are rich in wealth and poor in soul, many people are of high rank but low in dignity. Many people are good at preening to beautify themselves to be handsome and beautiful but their hearts are rotten and vile. Naudzubillahi mindzalik.

Efforts to improve such a situation must be improved by humans. Humans can only be improved with concepts and ways that come from the one who created humans, namely Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala has emphasized that living humans have souls, passions and desires. While lust and lust can only be controlled by fasting or fasting, not by others.

CONCLUSION

From the brief description above, we can conclude that: Shaum or fasting is a special worship with a spiritual dimension with sirri worship capable of creating a conducive climate for the growth of faith and ihsan which is the core and source of all human virtues and virtues. Build the character and personality of a true believer who is responsible for all his words and deeds before Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala and humans.

Life is giving, not drinking and taking what is with greed. Like an image of a tree. (Q.S. Al-Fath [48]: 29 and Q.S. Ibrahim [14]: 24–25).

Its roots pierce the earth, firmly stand on the aqidah Laa ilaaha illallah. The trunk is upright on aqidah, steadfast and tough to face problems and problems. The leaves are lush, beautiful, cool and soothing. Anyone close to and shelter under the auspices of his personal character will feel graceful, safe and comfortable. Gives fruit every season without being asked. From his personality flows virtue and virtue without stopping for life in the body.

This is the identity of rijalul mu’minin which is dyed by the dye of Ramadan which is blessed by Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala. Sami’na wa atha’na to all commands and orders of Allah (Q.S. An-Nur [24]: 51). Sincere and sincere to serve selflessly (Q.S. Al-Bayyinah [98]: 5). Placing the priority scale of Allah, the Messenger and jihad above all things (Q.S. At-Taubah [9]: 24). Guided, obedient, orderly and disciplined life in a leadership that follows a prophetic pattern (Q.S. Al-Maidah [5]: 55-56 / An-Nisa [4]: ​​59)

Can we get Ramadan fadhilah this year? It depends on how we take advantage of the important moments of this glorious and holy month full of blessings.

وَاللهُ أَعْلَمُ بِالصَّوَّابِ

(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)