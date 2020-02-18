Stop Discrimination Towards Human Lives

By: Sakuri, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Since the spread of Coronavirus which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019. The virus continues to spread rapidly to at least 25 countries.

Virus 2019-nCoV or Virus 2019 Novel Coronavirus later by the World Health Organization (WHO) the name was changed to Covid-19 with the reason that the name does not refer to the geographical location, animals, individuals or certain groups of people associated with the disease.

Regarding coronavirus, as reported by the media, US authorities have confirmed that 14 of its residents were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan to be flown back to the United States on Sunday night and Monday morning tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patients were among more than 300 Americans who were transferred from the ship, which docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama. As reported by CBS Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Sunday night, confirmed the third Israeli citizen aboard a cruise ship quarantined from Japan had been diagnosed with a deadly coronavirus.

The ministry said the woman, who had not been identified, was moved from the Diamond Princess and taken to a Japanese hospital for medical treatment, the Times of Israel reported.

On Sunday, two Israeli passengers on the quarantined ship tested positive for the virus, joining more than 355 passengers who had been infected.

Hypocritical attitudes and discrimination

The attitude of the US and Israel in protecting the lives of their citizens from the deadly coronavirus on one hand deserves appreciation.

But on the other hand, it is unfortunate the attitude of the US and Israel towards the lives of other citizens of the world is not the case, this shows a hypocritical attitude and discrimination.

For them the lives of their citizens are more valuable than the lives of citizens and other nations, so that wherever they need to be saved from all forms of threats that can take their lives in the form of war, natural disasters including the threat of deadly coronavirus.

Not so the attitude of the treatment of the US and Israel towards the lives of Palestinian citizens and nation that is considered to have no price at all.

This is clear evidence of discriminatory attitude, even to the life of a baby, as happened to a four-month-old baby named Maria Ahmad Ramadan Al-Ghazali who died with his father Ahmad Ramadan Al-Ghazali (31 years) and his mother Eman Abdullah Asraf (30 year), when Sheikh Zaid’s apartment where the family lived was hit by Israeli jet fighter missiles on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Not Comparable

Compared to the death tolls caused by the deadly coronavirus with those killed by Israeli military aggression into the Gaza Strip are not comparable.

From July 7, 2014 to the weapons agreement agreed on August 26, at least 2145 Palestinians were killed, including 578 children, 263 women and 102 elderly people.

While the injured have reached 11100 people, including 3,374 children, 2088 women and 410 elderly people, as reported by the International Middle East Media Agency (IMEMC) quoted by MINA.

Then referring to a report from the Al Mezan Human Rights Center showing, on Friday, February 8, 2019, Israeli forces killed two children and injured 104 protesters, including 43 children, five women, and one paramedic; among them 22 by live ammunition and 48 by tear gas canisters.

Al Mezan added since the protests began on March 30, 2018, 265 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Of the total fatalities, 188 died in the demonstration, including 38 children, two women, two journalists, three paramedics, and eight disabled people, including one child.

Still according to the same source, there were 14,378 other people injured, including 3,058 children, 630 women, 171 paramedics and 149 journalists. Of those injured, 7,635 were hit by direct fire, including 1,426 children and 152 women.

Before that, 38 years ago exactly on September 16, 1982 there was a massacre by the Israeli military of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Sabra and Shatila camps, Lebanon.

In his book published shortly after the massacre, Israeli journalist Amnon Kapeliouk of Le Monde Diplomatique concluded that about 2,000 bodies were removed after the massacre according to official sources and the Red Cross and “a very rough estimate” estimates 1,000-1,500 other victims removed by the Phalangists themselves.

The overall figure of 3,000-3,500 is often quoted by Palestinians. This massacre aroused anger throughout the world.

On December 16, 1982, the United Nations General Assembly condemned the massacre and declared it an act of genocide. But again there was no action, both on a national and international scale.

The Rights to Life without Discrimination is Part of the most Basic Rghts

The rights to life (read the right to respect someone’s life) without discrimination (regardless of nation and citizenship)

his country), is the most fundamental rights as contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which contains at least 30 Human Rights.

In the declaration, among others, contain, first humans are born free and must be treated in the same way. And both rights without discrimination. Everyone has the right to all rights and freedoms without any distinction, such as race, color, sex, language, religion, political opinions or otherwise, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.

And the rights to life, not to be killed, fought, deprived of his country, his homeland, his home, his property, his place of worship, as befell the Palestinian nation and state, which was seized by his holy place, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds, and seized Jerusalem for made the capital of the Israeli occupiers.

The Price of Life in Islam

# 1 Killing one life is like killing all

Islam as a religion that rahmatan lil alamin highly values ​​human lives. The instructions of the Qur’an and the Hadith of the Prophet indicate that killing one life is like killing all the whole lives and instead preserving one life means maintaining the whole life.

Like the word of God in the verse Al-Maidah verse 32.

من أجل ذلك كتبنا على بني إسرائيل أنه من قتل نفسا بغير نفس أو فساد في الأرض فكأنما قتل الناس جميعا ومن أحياها فكأنما أحيا الناس جميعا ولقد جاءتهم رسلنا بالبينات ثم إن كثيرا منهم بعد ذلك في الأرض لمسرفون

“Therefore, We have determined (a law) for the Children of Israel, that: whoever kills a human being, not because that person (kills) another person, or not because of causing damage on earth, it is as if he has killed a whole human. And whoever preserves the life of a human being, it is as if he has preserved the lives of all people. And indeed came to them our apostles with (carrying) clear statements, then many of them after that really exceeded the limits in doing damage on earth “(Al-Maidah 32).

# 2 The will of the Messenger of Allah on Hajj Wada

“I will you, O servants of God, be afraid of Allah and encourage you to obey Him. I started my conversation well. O people, as for your blood, and your wealth is haram (preserved) so that you meet your Lord like honor today and like honor this month ”(Bukhari-Muslim).

# 3 Case life was first decided

From Abdullah bin Mas’ud radhiallahu‘anhu he said Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa salam said, “The matter that will first be decided (in the reckoning) among humans on the Day of Judgment is a matter of blood (murder).” (Muttafaqun ‘alaih)

# 4 Life is more valuable than the destruction of the world

The Prophet Muhammad said,” The sin of killing a believer is greater than the destruction of the world. ” (HR. An-Nasa’i)

“The destruction of the world is lighter in the sight of Allah than the killing of a Muslim.” (Narrated by An-Nasa’i and At-Tirmidhi)

It is even mentioned in a hadith that a Muslim’s blood in the eyes of Allah Ta’ala is far more noble than the Kaaba.

May the discrimination of the US and Israeli treatment of the lives of Palestinians and other nations of the world be stopped immediately.

Peace in Palestine, peace in the world

