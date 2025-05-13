77 Years Since Nakba, Palestinian Population Grows Tenfold

Ramallah, MINA – As Palestinians commemorate 77 years since the Nakba, statistics show that their population has grown tenfold, reaching approximately 5.5 million in the West Bank and Gaza by mid-2025.

Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), presented key findings on the impact of the Nakba during its 77th annual commemoration. She highlighted that the 1948 displacement forced 957,000 Palestinians from their home in over 1,300 towns and villages.

Most displaced Palestinians sought refuge in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, or neighboring Arab countries. Thousands of others remained in areas that were later expelled from their homes and lands.

Historical data confirms that Israeli forces seized 774 towns and villages and destroyed 531 towns and villages during Nakba. Awad also noted that more than 70 massacres were committed, killing over 15,000 Palestinians. Israel’s aggression has continued since then, with intensified military actions in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

Also Read: Women are the Pillars of Civilization

Before World War I, the population of Palestine was about 690,000, with Jews comprising only 8%. By 1948, that figure exceeded 2 million, with Jewish residents making up 31.5%, primarily due to immigration. Between 1932-1947, over 318,000 Jewish immigrants arrived, and over 3.3 million more have come between 1948 and 2023.

Despite mass displacement in 1948 and after the 1967 war, the global Palestinian population is projected to reach 15.2 million by mid-2025. Over half, about 7.8 million, live outside Palestine, mostly in Arab countries.

Notably, by mid-2025, the number of Palestinians and Israelis in Palestine land is expected to be roughly equal, each at 7.4 million.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: India and Pakistan: Military Powers with Nuclear Capabilities