Over 1000 Indonesian Runners Join ‘Run for Liberation’ to Commemorate 77 Years of Nakba

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Indonesians participated in the nationwide Run for Liberation (RFL) this weekend, a symbolic act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Over 1,000 runners from diverse backgrounds, including running clubs, humanitarian activists, and the public, joined the coordinated event across at least 15 cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, Medan, and Makassar. The peak of the activity took place on May 31 and June 1.

Organized by SMART 171 in collaboration with local communities, the RFL featured three distance categories: 2 km – Run for Rafah, 5 km – Run for Gaza, and 10 km – Run for Humanity.

Each route symbolized the displacement paths of Palestinians, especially those fleeing the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“This run reflects the harrowing journeys Palestinians are forced to take, particularly from Rafah to Khan Younis. While we run in freedom, they run for survival,” said Tahira, the national coordinator of RFL, to MINA on Saturday.

In Bandung, the event began at Salman Mosque, Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). Several cities also hosted featuring events, including cultural performances, acoustic music, panel discussions, and street theatre, all amplifying the call for justice in Palestine.

According to Hilmi, RFL Bandung coordinator, the initiative is a peaceful form of resistance against ongoing atrocities in Gaza. “While the bloodshed continues, silence is not an option,” he emphasized.

Unlike corporate-sponsored marathons, RFL was entirely community-driven, with no corporate sponsors. It also served as a platform for youth and civil society to voice concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine.

RFL began on May 15, Nakba Day, commemorating the mass displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians in 1948 following the establishment of Israel. Participants were also encouraged to complete their runs independently, wearing Palestinian attire and tracking their routes using mobile fitness apps.

“In these worsening conditions, we want to let Palestinians know: they are not forgotten,” said Devi, a participant from Blitar, who cited recent figures indicating over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Organizers aim to make RFL an annual movement, raising public awareness and strengthening global advocacy for Palestinian rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

