A Year of Al-Aqsa Flood Opens World’s Eyes

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Journalist of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (Tufanul Aqsa) since 7 October 2023 by Palestinian fighters has opened the world’s eyes about the meaning of a struggle for the right to independence of a country.

The attack was an act of resistance against the Zionist Israeli occupation, which has been in Palestine since 1948, or now entering 76 years.

Jews have been in Palestine since the 1920, after the Balfour Declaration in 1917.

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood since 7 October 2023, has had a wide impact, both at the regional and international levels, both among Muslims and humans.

The narrative created by the Israeli and pro-Zionist media says that the Zionists are acting in self-defence when bombarding the Gaza Strip with brutal inhumanity. In fact, the resistance attacks of Gazan fighters are a natural reaction to decades of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian people.

The resistance offensive is a legitimate attempt to eliminate the long-standing apartheid regime without finding a just and comprehensive solution in Palestine.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council has been structurally flawed and uses double standards in looking at Palestine.

Later, Israel used famine as part of genocide, to expel Palestinians.

Al-Aqsa as Red Line

Palestinian fighters stated that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a ‘Red Line’, where the Israeli occupation is not allowed to carry out its plans to change the reality of Al-Aqsa Mosque, let alone control it.

Hamas Spokesperson Khaled Qadomi, the day after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, 8 October 2023, said, ‘This action is a response to all the atrocities committed by the Zionist occupation against Palestinians for decades and an effort to fight the Judaization of the Muslim holy place, Al-Aqsa Mosque.’

‘We and our brothers and sisters are at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which belongs to all Muslims, to protect it from attacks by Israeli forces. Meanwhile, what have you Muslims done for the house of Allah, Al-Aqsa Mosque?’ Asked Shaykh Dr Abdullah Omar, one of Gaza’s warrior scholars during his visit to Indonesia.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third main place of worship for Muslims after the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. Al-Aqsa Mosque is also the first Qibla of the Muslims, the place where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) visited. Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place that is highly recommended for Muslims to visit, and it is the duty of all Muslims to protect it.

Therefore, Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, as the name implies, will destroy anyone who wants to take control of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Red Line that must not be crossed

Palestine Survives

A year of surviving Israeli attacks is a success in itself for the fighters and people of Gaza. Palestine’s victory is getting closer. Strengthening the reconciliation of factions towards Palestinian National Unity is certainly the next strategic step that must continue to be improved.

Material, spiritual and prayer support from all Muslims, are the embers of the struggle itself for the Al-Aqsa Flood fighters and the guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Nothing is small in the struggle, if it is associated with the great value of the struggle of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Paintings, illustrations, animations, pen strokes, social media, scarves, keffiyehs, keys, watermelons, all have great value in the struggle for Palestinian independence and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)