The Recitation of Surah Al-Isra from Jakarta for Palestine

Beneath Jakarta’s morning sky, a symphony of prayers and hope echoed, carried by hundreds of souls united by one purpose, one faith, and one call: uphold justice, abolish oppression.

On Monday morning (January 27, 2025), the sun remained hidden, while a gentle breeze swept through, as if blessing the peaceful assembly. The sacred verses of Surah Al-Isra filled the air once more.

This time, the participants recited them with glistening eyes, their thoughts on the immense suffering of their brothers and sisters in Palestine. Yet their hearts remained steadfast to the belief that Allah’s help is ever near.

Banners bearing slogans like “Save Al-Aqsa,” “Free Palestine,” and verses from the Quran waved proudly in the hands of those who stood united for justice.

A powerful voice from the podium declared, “We must not allow this injustice to persist! We are witnesses to history, and history will remember what we choose to do today.”

In front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, the recitation of Surah Al-Isra filled the air, touching every heart present. The sacredness of the verses pierced through the noise of the bustling city, carrying His words far and wide.

A small and determined steps marched in unison, guided by a shared rhythm of conviction. Muslims of Men, women, and children from across the city gathered, carrying signs, posters, and the voices of their hopes. Yet, no sound was sweeter than the harmonious recitation of the Quranic verses, their melodies soaring with profound meaning.

Surah Al-Isra, which recounts the Isra’ and Mi’raj journey of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), became more than a story, it was a reminder of once a great nation that crumbled due to tyranny, oppression, and arrogance.

Amidst the crowd, stood a respected scholar, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur. Calm and composed, he delivered a moving sermon. His voice, gentle yet resolute, unraveled the profound lessons of the verses just recited.

Surah Al-Isra is not merely about the journey of our Prophet, but a reminder to us, a warning that a nation steeped in tyranny and excess will eventually face destruction.

Did not Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala affirm in His words the downfall of the Children of Israel for breaking His covenant? And now, we witness history repeating itself before our eyes.

All eyes were fixed on him. They listened attentively to every word he spoke. Imaam Yakhsyallah continued with an explanation that stirred their spirits, yet remained calm. He explained how Surah Al-Isra is a wake-up call, emphasizing the importance of trust, justice, and preserving the sanctity of sacred places, including Masjid Al-Aqsa, now under oppression from Zionist occupation.

Palestine is the blessed land of the prophets. It is sanctified ground. As Muslims, we cannot stand idly by. Though we may not bear arms, we possess far greater weapons: the power of prayer and unwavering solidarity.

“What we do today,” he added, “is a humble expression of our love for our brothers and sisters in Palestine.”

The peaceful demonstration sent a clear message: solidarity with Palestine is not only a moral obligation but also a spiritual duty. Surah Al-Isra became both a symbol of perseverance and a reminder that justice, no matter how arduous the journey, will always prevail.

As Allah SWT says in one of its verses:

“And We had decreed for the Children of Israel in the Scripture: ‘Indeed, you will cause corruption on the earth twice, and you will act with great arrogance.’” (QS. Al-Isra : 4)

This verse resonated deeply with the participants, reminding them of the Zionists who now occupy Palestine, no different from the story of the Children of Israel in the past, who were destroyed because of their own injustice.

As he concluded, Imaam Yakhsyallah offered a heartfelt prayer. His hands raised high, he called upon Allah to protect the people of Palestine, safeguard Masjid Al-Aqsa, and grant strength to Muslims in their ongoing struggle.

Thousands joined in the supplication, their voices merging into a collective plea for divine mercy and assistance.

As the gathering dispersed, the Jakarta sky seemed to smile. The sun, hidden since dawn, began to break through the clouds, casting warm rays on those who had come together for justice.

The participants returned home with lighter hearts and renewed determination, to support Palestine through prayers, donations, and steadfast advocacy.

That peaceful protest was more than a mere event. It was a testament of faith, a declaration that Muslims will not remain silent in the face of oppression.

The recitation of Surah Al-Isra that day served as evidence that the spirit of justice remains alive in the hearts of humanity. The chapter reminds us that no tyranny, no matter how powerful, can withstand the will of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)