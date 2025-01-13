Israel’s Underground Prison, Where Hamas and Hezbollah Fighters Are Held in Extreme Conditions

Amid the ongoing escalation of conflict in Gaza, recent reports have uncovered an underground prison facility in Israel used to detain Hamas and Hezbollah fighters under extremely harsh conditions.

Located in central Israel, the prison holds about 75 detainees in circumstances far below humanitarian standards, as reported by The Palestine Chronicle, quoted by MINA on Sunday.

A Prison Without Sunshine

According to a report from Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, the underground facility is designed to hold individuals deemed to be the most dangerous, including members of Hamas’s elite forces and Hezbollah’s Radwan Unit.

The detainees there are chained and confined to cells for 23 hours a day, with only one hour allowed outside in a small, enclosed yard. Even the small ventilation in the cells has been sealed, depriving them of access to sunlight.

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, stated that the facility is the “natural” place for these prisoners, reinforcing the harsh policies applied by the Zionist Israeli occupation authorities toward political prisoners.

KAN reported that the detainees are only provided with a mattress and minimal food. This situation reflects Israel’s strict detention policy and has sparked condemnation from various international human rights organizations. The report also mentions the use of advanced technology inside the prison, such as smart cameras in every cell, closely monitoring every movement of the prisoners.

Detention Amid Genocide Allegations

The use of this underground prison has surfaced amid genocide accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Since October 7, 2023, attacks on Gaza have killed over 46,000 Palestinians and injured more than 109,000. Nearly three percent of Gaza’s population has died, with the highest number of victims being women, children, and the elderly.

Humanitarian organizations argue that Israel’s actions in detaining prisoners without access to sunlight and under inhumane conditions violate international law. This situation is further exacerbated by the massive displacement and humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the relentless attacks.

The international community faces a major challenge in demanding accountability from Israel for these alleged human rights violations. Global oversight and pressure are necessary to ensure the basic rights of detainees are respected, and the violence in Gaza is brought to an end.

As the situation in Gaza continues to develop, the world is called to take a firm stance in upholding international law and protecting human rights in conflict zones. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)