Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – Lawyer Ghaid Qassem has called for an immediate halt to the continued assaults and human rights violations suffered by Palestinian prisoner Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya in Israeli occupation prisons, Palestine Information Center reported.

Her demand came following her most recent visit, during which she revealed disturbing details about his condition.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Mubasher, Qassem disclosed that Dr. Abu Safiya has endured inhumane treatment and torture since attending his last court session on March 25, where he was designated an “unlawful combatant.” According to her, the situation worsened following this hearing.

“On April 6, Abu Safiya was attacked again. His head was slammed into an iron pole inside the prison, leaving a visible injury on his forehead,” Qassem reported.

She stated that Dr. Abu Safiya’s experience reflects the general conditions of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip held in Israeli prisons, where they are subjected to starvation, physical abuse, torture, and extreme medical neglect. “The level of poor medical care is beyond description,” she said.

Qassem detailed further abuses in Ofer prison, particularly in Sections 23 and 24, which house Gaza detainees. “Special units stormed the sections, assaulted the detainees brutally, tied their hands and feet, stomped on their faces, and threw gas bombs into the cells,” she described.

During the cold season, prisoners were reportedly forced to sleep on the floor after mattresses and blankets were confiscated. Many have suffered drastic weight loss and developed skin infections due to the conditions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

