Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Three Palestinians Killed in Violent Israeli Settler Attack East of Ramallah

Palestinians from Jalazoun refugee camp clash with Israeli forces at the entrance of the West Bank settlement Beit El, north of Ramallah, October 24, 2014 (AFP/Abbas Momani/File)

Ramallah, MINA – At least three Palestinians were killed and seven others wounded late Wednesday night in a violent assault carried out by Israeli colonists on the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and local sources.

The ministry confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and six others sustained serious injuries from live ammunition during the attack. Later updates confirmed a third fatality, Wafa reported.

Local eyewitnesses reported that dozens of armed settlers stormed the village, setting homes and vehicles on fire, while residents of Kafr Malik and nearby communities attempted to defend themselves and repel the assault.

During the chaos, Israeli occupation forces reportedly intervened not to stop the colonists but to provide them protection, firing live rounds at Palestinian civilians.

This incident follows a disturbing escalation in settler violence across the occupied West Bank. Just two days earlier, Ammar Mutaz Hamayel, a 13-year-old national youth Muay Thai team member, was fatally shot by Israeli forces in a separate incident in the town.

The attacks come amid growing warnings from Palestinian leaders and international observers of a comprehensive genocidal campaign being waged against Palestinians. These include widespread settler violence, military raids, property destruction, and targeted killings of civilians, including children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

