Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Minister Says Gaza Onslaught Aims at “Complete Occupation”

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar stated on Monday that the goal of Israel’s intensified military campaign in Gaza is the “complete occupation of the Gaza Strip.” Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to public broadcaster KAN, Zohar admitted the operation may endanger Israeli captives still held in Gaza but insisted, “there is no choice left.”

Zohar, a senior figure in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, claimed the offensive would compel Hamas to release Israeli captives and eventually force the group into exile outside Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu’s office announced that Israel’s Security Cabinet had unanimously approved a plan to escalate military operations and take control of territories within the enclave.

Also Read: Israel Expands Military Aggression in Gaza

Israeli estimates suggest 59 captives remain in Gaza, with only 24 confirmed alive. Meanwhile, over 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under conditions described as abusive by rights organizations, with reports of torture, starvation, and lack of medical care. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Hostages



