Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had carried out a series of targeted operations against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries among Israeli soldiers, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a statement released Sunday, Al-Qassam said its fighters struck a group of ten Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on May 25. “After returning from the front lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist infantry patrol… resulting in deaths and injuries,” the statement read.

Separately, the Brigades reported a complex attack in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. The fighters allegedly planted and detonated explosive devices inside a house occupied by Israeli forces, causing it to collapse and inflict casualties.

Following the explosion, another detonation was triggered in a tunnel shaft, leading to a direct confrontation with Israeli soldiers. Helicopters were reportedly seen evacuating the wounded from the area.

Al-Qassam stated the Al-Qarara operation occurred on May 20 and was part of its broader campaign of resistance against ongoing Israeli military aggression.

According to official Israeli military data, since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 854 officers and soldiers have been killed, including 413 in ground battles. Additionally, 5,846 personnel have been wounded, 2,641 of them during ground operations. These figures reportedly cover incidents in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and inside Israel, but exclude intelligence and police forces.

Palestinian resistance groups have challenged these figures, accusing the Israeli army of concealing the true scale of its losses.

The recent operations come amid what Palestinians and human rights advocates have called a “genocidal” war against Gaza. Since the collapse of a ceasefire on March 18, Israeli forces have intensified bombardments, killing and wounding thousands.

Since October 7, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 122,000 injured and over 14,000 still missing. []

