SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

10 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had carried out a series of targeted operations against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries among Israeli soldiers, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a statement released Sunday, Al-Qassam said its fighters struck a group of ten Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on May 25. “After returning from the front lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist infantry patrol… resulting in deaths and injuries,” the statement read.

Separately, the Brigades reported a complex attack in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. The fighters allegedly planted and detonated explosive devices inside a house occupied by Israeli forces, causing it to collapse and inflict casualties.

Following the explosion, another detonation was triggered in a tunnel shaft, leading to a direct confrontation with Israeli soldiers. Helicopters were reportedly seen evacuating the wounded from the area.

Also Read: Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

Al-Qassam stated the Al-Qarara operation occurred on May 20 and was part of its broader campaign of resistance against ongoing Israeli military aggression.

According to official Israeli military data, since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 854 officers and soldiers have been killed, including 413 in ground battles. Additionally, 5,846 personnel have been wounded, 2,641 of them during ground operations. These figures reportedly cover incidents in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and inside Israel, but exclude intelligence and police forces.

Palestinian resistance groups have challenged these figures, accusing the Israeli army of concealing the true scale of its losses.

The recent operations come amid what Palestinians and human rights advocates have called a “genocidal” war against Gaza. Since the collapse of a ceasefire on March 18, Israeli forces have intensified bombardments, killing and wounding thousands.

Also Read: At Least 79 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza Strip

Since October 7, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 122,000 injured and over 14,000 still missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

Tagaerial bombardment Al-Atatra al-Qarara Al-Qassam Brigades anti-personnel shell Beit Lahia Gaza Gaza Strip genocide in Gaza Hamas International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli army Israeli casualties Israeli helicopters Israeli war on Gaza Khan Yunis Netanyahu Palestinian fighters Palestinian resistance resistance operations tunnel warfare war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 9 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Lawmakers, Activists, and Journalists Demand Global Action to Stop Gaza Genocide

  • 38 minutes ago
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Europe

Spainsh Parliament to Advance Arms Embargo Bill Against Israel

  • 7 hours ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Targeted Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Three Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Forces at Gaza Aid Center

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

At Least 79 Killed in 24 Hours as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza Strip

  • 11 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us