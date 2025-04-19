Palestinian Resistance Intensifies Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions, particularly Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades and the Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades, have launched a series of targeted operations against Israeli military positions in southern Gaza, signaling a renewed escalation in direct confrontations with occupying forces, Palestine Chronicle reported.

On Wednesday, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported detonating three high-explosive devices against two Israeli D9 bulldozers near Qizan al-Najjar, south of Khan Yunis. In a separate, more complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters lured an Israeli unit toward a booby-trapped tunnel. Once soldiers entered the tunnel area, explosives were detonated, reportedly inflicting casualties.

Further action was reported on Thursday, as Al-Qassam targeted three additional Israeli bulldozers using a combination of a Yassin 105 shell, a Shuath explosive device, and a barrel bomb, continuing resistance efforts in the Qizan al-Najjar zone.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage showing their fighters engaging Israeli troops and vehicles in Rafah. The video, shared on their Telegram channel, captured the use of mortar shells and 107mm rockets in coordinated attacks on military targets. The footage also documented the shelling of an Israeli command and control center in Bina camp, south of Rafah.

Resistance groups emphasized their determination to maintain their positions and continue operations, even as Israeli forces push deeper into urban areas in southern Gaza. []

