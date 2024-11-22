Exclusive Interview with Prof. El-Awaisi: Knowledge, the Key to the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Lampung Selatan, MINA – MINA News’ Sumatra Bureau team had the opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview with Sheikh Prof. Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi, a leading expert in the field of the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Prof. El-Awaisi, a Professor of International Geopolitics and Al-Quds Studies from Palestine, and a faculty member of the Social Science University of Ankara, is also a member of the Royal Historical Society of the UK. Born in Al-Quds 62 years ago, Sheikh El-Awaisi has been instrumental in establishing master’s and doctoral programs in Al-Quds Studies at several universities in the UK, Turkey, Malaysia, and Indonesia. His academic career began in 1986 after obtaining his doctorate from the University of Exeter, England. He is credited with the development of two significant theories: the Al-Quds Barakah Circle Theory and the Aman (Coexistence of Peace and Mutual Respect) Theory.

At various universities, Prof. El-Awaisi has taught courses on Palestinian Studies, including at Hebron University and Al-Quds University. One of his most memorable experiences was teaching the course “Al-Quds Throughout History” to students at the Faculty of Da’wah and Ushuluddin, Al-Quds University.

The interview took place at An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Fatah Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School Complex, Natar, South Lampung, on Friday, November 22, 2024 as part of an exploration into his views on the crucial role of knowledge in the Islamic struggle to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In this interview, Sheikh El-Awaisi, who was delivering a lecture at the Aqsa Working Group’s International Al-Quds Grand Seminar, emphasized that the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is not solely tied to military or political aspects, but also to knowledge and deep education. He underscored that all forms of preparation, whether political, military, or spiritual, must be rooted in strong knowledge.

MINA: Why is knowledge essential for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque?

I begin this discussion with a simple yet profound explanation of why knowledge is the most fundamental aspect of this struggle. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) did not liberate Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque initially through military or political power; he liberated Al-Aqsa through knowledge. All of his actions began with the dissemination of knowledge, teaching Muslims to understand the essence of faith and the principles of rightful struggle. So, if we want to follow his path in liberating Al-Aqsa, we must begin with knowledge, as it is the foundation of all struggle.

The Prophet (PBUH) prepared his followers with knowledge for 23 years, from his first call to Prophethood until his passing. It was only in the sixth year of the Hijrah that political and military preparations began, alongside the preparation of knowledge. This demonstrates that if Muslims want to liberate Al-Aqsa, we must follow the roadmap set by the Prophet (PBUH), who prioritized knowledge first. Without knowledge, we cannot properly plan our struggle.

MINA: How significant is literacy and knowledge in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque?

I also emphasize the importance of literacy and education in the liberation of Al-Aqsa. I often say that if we imagine a triangle, knowledge is the base or foundation for this liberation. Education is part of the preparation for strong knowledge. Without knowledge, we cannot have effective political strategies or military preparations. Thus, to achieve this liberation, we must begin with solid education.

I remember when I was a young boy, about 12 or 13 years old, my father, who could neither read nor write, taught me a valuable life lesson. He said to me, “Abdul Fattah, we have lost our land, our homes, and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The only way to reclaim all of that is through education.”

At that moment, I realized that education is the key to preparing ourselves for the struggle for independence.

MINA: What should be prioritized for the liberation of Al-Aqsa: knowledge, faith, or physical strength?

When asked which should be prioritized—knowledge, faith, or physical strength—I refer to the teachings of the Quran, which clearly emphasize the importance of knowledge first. Allah (SWT) commands us to acquire knowledge before faith and physical strength. In many Quranic verses, we see that faith follows knowledge. Knowledge is the foundation of faith, and faith is the foundation of our struggle. Without knowledge, we cannot believe correctly, let alone fight. Knowledge is what we need to prepare first in the effort to liberate Al-Aqsa.

For me, Al-Aqsa Mosque is an integral part of Islamic belief. It is not just a political or nationalist issue; it is about our faith. Islamic history is closely tied to Al-Aqsa. It was the first qiblah for Muslims, the site of the Isra’ and Mi’raj of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and part of the blessed land. The struggle for Al-Aqsa is a struggle to preserve our faith. The spirit of this struggle must be based on a correct understanding of our faith and Islamic history. I came to Indonesia not just as a Palestinian, but as a Muslim. This is a struggle of faith, not merely a nationalist struggle. Therefore, we cannot separate the struggle for Al-Aqsa from the struggle for Islam.

MINA: Do Indonesian Muslims have the same opportunity as Palestinian fighters to contribute to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque?

When I speak with young Indonesians, I tell them that Indonesian Muslims have a great opportunity to contribute to this struggle, even if they are not directly in Palestine. Indonesian Muslims have the same chance to be part of the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

However, it requires sufficient knowledge. According to Ibn Qayyim, jihad has four levels, and the highest level is physical combat. But we cannot fight if we do not have enough knowledge about Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds, and why this struggle is so important. What is needed from Indonesian Muslim youth is sufficient knowledge—a deep understanding of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is not about fighting with weapons, but about fighting with knowledge, with education, and with dawah (propagation) that can awaken awareness of the importance of Al-Aqsa.

MINA: What message would you give to the Muslim youth in Indonesia regarding the steps toward liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque?

My message to the Muslim youth in Indonesia is simple yet meaningful: Be part of the preparation of knowledge for the liberation of Al-Aqsa. This is your duty, your trust. Education is the first step we must take.

I firmly believe that Indonesia has great potential to lead the preparation of knowledge in this struggle. Without knowledge, we cannot move forward. Let us together enhance knowledge in Indonesia, because only through knowledge can we step toward the liberation of Al-Aqsa that we all dream of.

Through this interview, Sheikh Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi reminds us that the liberation of Al-Aqsa is not solely dependent on physical strength or political support but is deeply connected to the intellectual readiness of the Muslim ummah. Education based on knowledge and Islamic faith is the key to preparing the community for a greater struggle. “Be part of this preparation of knowledge,” he urges, “because only with knowledge can we step towards the liberation of Al-Aqsa.” (T/RE1/P2)

