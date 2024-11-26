Prof. El-Awaisi: Jerusalem’s Baitul Maqdis is the Place of Jihad

Bogor, MINA – Expert in Baitul Maqdis and Palestine, Prof. Dr. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi, stated that Makkah is a place of guidance, Madinah is a place of mercy, and Baitul Maqdis is a place of jihad.

“Baitul Maqdis has become a place of jihad because it is currently being desecrated by Zionist Jews. Therefore, it is the duty of all Muslims to free it,” said El-Awaisi during a dawn lecture at At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, on Tuesday, November 26.

He explained that these three places—Makkah, Madinah, and Baitul Maqdis—are all sacred in the eyes of Allah Ta’ala.

Each of these places holds its own unique significance, and Muslims should strive to honor these sacred sites.

While millions of people visit Makkah and Madinah every day, Baitul Maqdis is often overlooked.

El-Awaisi urged all Muslims to take care of and fight for Baitul Maqdis so that it can be freed from the grip of the Zionist Jews who continue to desecrate it and oppress the surrounding people.

El-Awaisi’s visit to Indonesia was part of his role as a speaker at the intensive training on Baitul Maqdis at An-Nubuwah Mosque, Al-Fatah Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School complex in Lampung from November 22-25, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)