Select Language

Latest
-418 min. agoIsrael’s Tourism Sector Collapses, 90 Hotels Closed Since War on Gaza
-352 min. agoProf. El-Awaisi: Jerusalem's Baitul Maqdis is the Place of Jihad
-98 min. ago10,000 Tents in Gaza Damaged Due to Winter Storm
-59 min. ago130,000 Children Threatened after 50 Days of Blockade in Northern Gaza
-48 min. agoDeliberate Attacks on Cultural Heritage could Constitute War Crime
Tausiyah

Prof. El-Awaisi: Jerusalem’s Baitul Maqdis is the Place of Jihad

Sheikh Prof. Dr. Abd Al-Fattah El-Awaisi delivering a lecture at the International Baitul Maqdis Grand Training at An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Fatah Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School Complex, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, Sunday, November 24, 2024. (Photo MINA)

Bogor, MINA – Expert in Baitul Maqdis and Palestine, Prof. Dr. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi, stated that Makkah is a place of guidance, Madinah is a place of mercy, and Baitul Maqdis is a place of jihad.

“Baitul Maqdis has become a place of jihad because it is currently being desecrated by Zionist Jews. Therefore, it is the duty of all Muslims to free it,” said El-Awaisi during a dawn lecture at At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, on Tuesday, November 26.

He explained that these three places—Makkah, Madinah, and Baitul Maqdis—are all sacred in the eyes of Allah Ta’ala.

Each of these places holds its own unique significance, and Muslims should strive to honor these sacred sites.

While millions of people visit Makkah and Madinah every day, Baitul Maqdis is often overlooked.

El-Awaisi urged all Muslims to take care of and fight for Baitul Maqdis so that it can be freed from the grip of the Zionist Jews who continue to desecrate it and oppress the surrounding people.

El-Awaisi’s visit to Indonesia was part of his role as a speaker at the intensive training on Baitul Maqdis at An-Nubuwah Mosque, Al-Fatah Muhajirun Islamic Boarding School complex in Lampung from November 22-25, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news