Reading Command Before Liberating Al-Aqsa

South Lampung, MINA – Knowledge for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque has been prepared since the first week after the Prophet Muhammad was appointed as a prophet and messenger.

This was conveyed by Professor Abd. Fattah Al-Ewaisi, a professor in the field of Al-Quds, during the Daurah Al-Quds at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School, and Al-Fatah Muhajirun School in Lampung on Saturday.

“The command of ‘iqra’ (read) in Surah Al-Alaq is evidence that the Prophet Muhammad was instructed to read and learn something first. The command was not immediately to ‘fight’ but rather the command to ‘read,’” he said.

Now the question is, continued Prof. Al-Ewaisi, how many books have we read about Al-Aqsa? “How can we liberate Al-Aqsa if we have never read a single book about it?” he added.

Therefore, there is a direct correlation between possessing knowledge and the effort to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque. To liberate the first qibla of Muslims, one must first have sufficient and comprehensive knowledge.

Furthermore, Prof. Al-Ewaisi explained that after Surah Al-Alaq was revealed, the same week also saw the revelation of Surah Al-Muzzammil, which contains the command to establish prayer.

“When the command to establish prayer was revealed, the direction of the qibla was toward Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

According to Prof. Al-Ewaisi, the direction of the qibla toward Al-Aqsa began at the early stages of the Islamic mission, not during the Isra and Mi’raj, but when Surah Al-Muzzammil was revealed.

This indicates a close connection between the early da’wah of the Prophet and the implementation of Islamic law with Al-Quds.

“If we do something for Al-Aqsa, it is the same as spreading the law of Islam, but on the contrary, if we propagate Islam without also advocating for Al-Aqsa, it is a grave mistake,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)