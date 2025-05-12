13 Killed in Ammunition Disposal Explosion in Garut, Indonesia

Garut, MINA – Thirteen people were reported dead following an explosion during the disposal of unserviceable ammunition belonging to the Indonesian Army (TNI) in Sagara Village, Cibalong District, Garut Regency, on Monday. Four of the victims were military personnel, while the rest were civilians.

Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana, Head of the Army Information Service (Kadispenad), explained that the incident occurred at 09:30 AM local time when soldiers from the Central Ammunition Depot III of the TNI AD Equipment Center were conducting a controlled disposal of expired munitions.

Photos and videos received by Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) showed large-sized ammunition being prepared for disposal in specially dug wells.

According to Brig. Gen. Wahyu, three wells were prepared for the disposal process. The first and second detonations were carried out successfully and declared safe.

Also Read: Indonesia Urges FMD Vigilance Ahead of Eid Al-adha

However, while the team was preparing the third well, where detonators were to be destroyed, a sudden explosion occurred. This unexpected blast led to the deaths of 13 people at the scene.

“The procedure was carried out properly, with all personnel and locations confirmed to be safe prior to the operation,” Wahyu said in a statement Monday afternoon.

An investigation is likely underway to determine the cause of the unexpected explosion. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Aceh, Indonesia