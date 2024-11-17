Imaam Yakhsyallah: Nine Steps to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the primary guide of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), outlined nine strategic steps aimed at securing the liberation of Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

“May we be granted the ability to implement these nine steps, leading to the freedom and independence of Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” stated Imaam Yakhsyallah during a general assembly of 1,000 humanitarian volunteers at Buperta, Jakarta on Sunday.

The nine steps outlined by Imaam Yakhsyallah are as follows:

1. Continuously uphold unity and solidarity among the Muslim ummah.

2. Consistently increase knowledge and awareness regarding the history and significance of Masjid Al-Aqsa.

3. Cultivate optimism and firm belief that Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine will undoubtedly be liberated.

4. Elevate the issue of Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestine as a central and ongoing topic of conversation within the community.

5. Recite Al-Quran Surah Al-Isra daily as a form of spiritual commitment and reflection.

6. Maintain the practice of congregational Fajr prayers at the mosque, emphasizing community cohesion.

7. Engage in tahajjud prayers and supplications during the blessed hours, seeking divine intervention for the cause.

8. Collect and distribute donations and humanitarian aid to support the Palestinian people.

9. Foster collaboration and synergy with fellow Muslims, regardless of geographical location. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)