Six Virtues of Umrah

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

According to the language, umrah means to visit and pilgrimage. While umrah according to syar’i terms means “visiting the Baitullah to do tawaf, sa’i, and tahallul for the sake of Allah’s pleasure.

There are so many muslims wanting to perform Umrah. The main reason for it is because of Allah as stated in Al-Baqarah verse 196:

اْ لۡحَجَّ لۡعُمۡرَةَ لِلَّهِ‌ۚ…..

Meaning : And complete the Hajj and ‘umrah for Allah.

Here are the six virtues of performing Umrah:

Redemption of Sins

It is stated in a hadist:

الْعُمْرَةُ إِلَى الْعُمْرَةِ كَفَّارَةٌ لِمَا بَيْنَهُمَا وَالْحَجُّ الْمَبْرُورُ لَيْسَ لَهُ جَزَاءٌ إِلاَّ الْجَنَّةُ.

Meaning : “An umroh to the other umroh is kafarrah (abolish sin) between the two and the haji that mabrur (accepted) it has no recompense for him other than heaven”. (H.R. Muttafaqun ‘Alaihi dari Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Removes Poverty

It is stated in a hadist:

تَابِعُوْا بَيْنَ الْحَجِّ وَالْعُمْرَةِ فَإِنَّهُمَا يَنْفِيَانِ الْفَقْرَ وَالذُّنُوْبَ كَمَا يَنْفِي الْكِيْرُ خُبْثَ الْحَدِيْدِ وَالذَّهَبِ وَالْفِضَّةِ.

Meaning :“Follow up the Hajj and Umrah, because they certainly remove poverty and sins as fire separates the impurities from iron, gold and silver.” (H.R. At-Tirmidzi dari Ibnu Mas’ud Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Guest of Allah

It is stated in a hadist:

الْحُجَّاجُ وَالْعُمَّارُ وَفْدُ اللهِ دَعَاهُمْ فَأَجَابُوْهُ وَسَأَلُوْهُ فَأَعْطَاهُمْ.

Meaning : The performers of Hajj and Umrah are guests of Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala, if they seek something from Him, He will grant them, if they seek forgiveness He will forgive them.” (H.R. Al-Bazzar dari Jabir Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Umrah is Highly Recommended in Islam

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

لاَ تُشَدُّ الرِّحَالُ إِلاَّ إِلَى ثَلَاثَةِ مَسَاجِدَ مَسْجِدِ الْحَرَامِ وَمَسْجِدِي هَذَا وَالْمَسْجِدِ الْأَقْصَ

Meaning: Do not prepare yourself for a journey except to three Mosques i.e. The Great Mosque of Makkah, the Mosque of Aqsa and My Mosque.” (H.R. Bukhari, Muslim, Ibnu Majah dan Abu Daud dari Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Umrah is Jihad of elderly, weak and the woman

Abu Hurairah رضي الله عنه‎‎ narrates that Nabi صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّم said,

Meaninng: “The Jihad of the elderly, weak and the woman is undertaking the Hajj and Umrah.”

(H.R. An-Nasa’i dari Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Reward of Umrah in Ramadan is equivalent to Hajj with the Prophet

Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

عُمْرَةٌ فِي رَمَضَانَ تَعْدِلُ حَجَّةً – أَوْ حَجَّةً مَعِي.

Meaning: “Umrah performed in the month of Ramadhan will equal (in rewards) to that of Hajj or Hajj performed with me.” (H.R. Muttafaqun ‘Alaihi dari Ibnu Abbas Radhiyallahu ‘Anhuma).

That’s all the virtues of umrah. May Allah invite us to Baitullah so we can obtain those rewards. Aamiin. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)