Over 3 Million Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Masjidil Haram

Makkah, MINA – On the 22nd day of Ramadan, Saturday, March 22, over 3 million worshipers performed Tarawih prayers at Masjidil Haram.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, revealed that nearly 592,100 worshipers attended Fajr prayers on the same day.

According to Saudi Gazette, the numbers continued to rise with 518,000 worshipers for Dhuhr prayers, 547,700 for Asr prayers, 710,500 for Maghrib, and 732,700 for Isha and Tarawih prayers.

Additionally, the number of Umrah pilgrims entering the mosque through its main gates reached 662,500.

As per the ministry’s data, the King Abdulaziz Gate saw the highest number of worshipers, with 235,800 pilgrims entering. Meanwhile, Bab Al-Salam recorded 32,300, Bab Al-Hudaybiyah 69,600, umrah/">Bab Al-Umrah 111,400, and King Fahd Gate 172,700.

The authorities continue to monitor and ensure smooth operations for the millions of worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

