Saudi Ministry of Interior Warns of Strict Penalties for Hajj Violations

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Ministry of Interior has launched a comprehensive campaign to prevent violations of Hajj regulations, issuing a stern warning that individuals attempting to perform the pilgrimage without the necessary permits will face strict penalties, Arab News reported.

As part of the enforcement efforts, authorities are actively working to block unauthorized access to Makkah and other sacred sites. Individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a valid permit, including those on any type of visit visa will face fines of up to SR20,000 ($5,333).

The ministry emphasized that legal action will also be taken against those who facilitate such violations. This includes individuals who apply for visit visas on behalf of violators, transport them, or provide them with accommodation in hotels, apartments, or pilgrim facilities. Those found guilty could be fined up to SR100,000.

The severity of the penalties will depend on the number of violators involved. Offenders may also face deportation and a ban from re-entering the Kingdom for a period of 10 years. In cases where violators are transported in privately owned vehicles, courts may confiscate the vehicles if they are owned by the offender or an accomplice.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that these regulations are in place to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of all pilgrims. It has also urged residents to report any violations. Citizens in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province can contact authorities via 911, while residents in other regions are advised to do the same through their local emergency services. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

