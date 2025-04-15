SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Pakistani Islamic Scholars Call to Action against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Islamabad, MINA – Prominent Islamic scholars in Pakistan have issued a strong call to action, urging Muslim-majority countries and their governments to take up arms against Israel to stop what they describe as an ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

They emphasized that such action is now an obligatory duty for all Muslim nations.

The statement was made during the palestine-conference/">National Palestine Conference held in Islamabad last Thursday, where leading clerics, including Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, one of the country’s most influential scholars and a former judge of the Federal Shariat Court spoke out against the lack of concrete support for Palestinians.

Mufti Usmani criticized the failure of Muslim nations to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and support the Palestinian cause, questioning the purpose of large Muslim armies if they are not used for jihad in defense of the oppressed.

Also Read: Israeli Army Demolishes Christian Saint George Statue in South Lebanon

He further urged Muslims planning voluntary pilgrimages like Umrah to divert their funds toward aiding the Palestinian resistance.

“Last year, we gathered in this same hall for Palestine, and since then, we have only held conferences. Where is the action?” Usmani said, calling for urgent and unified efforts.

He concluded by stating that jihad has now become compulsory upon all Muslim governments, in accordance with their capabilities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Peaceful Demonstration in Taiwan Shows Solidarity with Palestine

