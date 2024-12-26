Grand Mosque Authority Announces Free Storage for Umrah Performers

Makkah, MINA – Authorities in the holy city of Makkah announced on Wednesday free luggage storage for Umrah performers, Arab News reported.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that free storage facilities are available to the east of the Grand Mosque, near the Makkah Library, and to the west, near Gate 64.

Umrah performers must present their permits through the Nusuk app to access the facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Umrah performers can store bags, not loose items, weighing up to 7 kilograms for a maximum of four hours. Valuables, prohibited items, food, and medicine are not permitted. A claim ticket must be presented for retrieval.

The authority plans to extend the service to encompass all areas around the Grand Mosque to better assist visitors, the SPA added. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)