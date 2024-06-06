Sacrifice in Eid Al Adha and Social Piety

By, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Let us reflect on the words of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala in the Al-Quran Surah Al-Kautsar [108] verses 1-3, which reads:

إِنَّا أَعْطَيْنَاكَ الْكَوْثَرَ (1) فَصَلِّ لِرَبِّكَ وَانْحَرْ (2) إِنَّ شَانِئَكَ هُوَ الْأَبْتَرُ (3)

“Indeed, We have given you many blessings. So establish prayer for your Rabb; and sacrifice. Indeed, those who hate you are the ones who are cut off” (QS. Al Kautsar [108]: 1-3).

Ibnul Jauzi Rahimahullah, in the book Zaadul Masiir, said that the majority of scholars, including Ibnu Abbas, Radhiallahu anhu, were of the opinion that this letter was a Makkiyah letter. Meanwhile, Ibnu Katsir said that Al-Kautsar’s letter was Madaniyah’s letter.

As for the munasabah with the previous letter, Imam Al-Maragi explained that Surah Al Ma’un contains an explanation of the characteristics of people who do not believe in Dinul Islam, namely being naughty, turning away from praying properly, always doing riya’ and not giving help to those who need it.

Meanwhile, in Surah Al Kautsar, after Allah Ta’ala gave various blessings, which were bestowed on Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam, then He ordered to perform prayers, be sincere in worship and help the poor by carrying out sacrifices.

According to Ibnul Jauzi, the word Al-Kautsar has several meanings including 1. River in heaven, 2. Many kindnesses given to the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wasallam. 3. Science and the Qur’an, and 4. Nubuwwah (prophecy).

Shaykh Musthofa Al ‘Adawy in his interpretation of Juz Amma, said, “People who are still in a safe nature, of course when given a blessing will return it with gratitude.”

The form of gratitude commanded in surah Al-Kautsar is to perform prayers and make sacrifices, as He says: فَصَلِّ لِرَبِّكَ وَانْحَرْ

Imam Qotadah believes that the prayer here is the Eid al-Adha prayer. Meanwhile, ‘nahar’ is the slaughter of sacrifices.

Through this verse, Allah Ta’ala commands us to pray only for Allah and not to have any intentions for anything other than Him. Likewise, making sacrifices is a sincere sacrifice for the sake of Allah.

Don’t be like what the polytheists did. They worship their idols and perform sacrifices for these idols.

Regarding the command to purify this worship, Allah Ta’ala said,

قُلْ اِنَّ صَلَاتِيْ وَنُسُكِيْ وَمَحْيَايَ وَمَمَاتِيْ لِلّٰهِ رَبِّ الْعٰلَمِيْنَ

“Say (Muhammad), “Indeed, my prayers, my worship, my life and my death are only for Allah, the Lord of all the worlds.” (QS. Al-An’am [6] : 162)

The sacrificial worship that we carry out is part of da’wah to humans and a message to Muslims, as He said:

وَٱلْبُدْنَ جَعَلْنَٰهَا لَكُم مِّن شَعَٰٓئِرِ ٱللَّهِ

“And We have made for you camels part of the syi’ar of Allah.” (QS. Al Hajj [22] : 36)

Sacrifice is the practice that Allah Ta’ala loves most on Eid al-Adha. This is as stated in the hadith narrated by Imam Hakim, Ibn Majah and Tirmidhi from Sayidah Aisyah Radhiallahu anha, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam said;

مَا عَمِلَ ابْنُ آدَمَ يَوْمَ النَّحْرِ عَمَلاً أَحَبَّ إِلَى اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ مِنْ هِرَاقَةِ دَمٍ وَإِنَّهُ لَيَأْتِى يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ بِقُرُونِهَا وَأَظْلاَفِهَا وَأَشْعَارِهَا وَإِنَّ الدَّمَ لَيَقَعُ مِنَ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ بِمَكَانٍ قَبْلَ أَنْ يَقَعَ عَلَى الأَرْضِ فَطِيبُوا بِهَا نَفْسًا (رواه الترمذى)

“It is not on the day of Nahr that humans do a deed that is more beloved by Allah than bleeding blood from sacrificial animals. He will come on the Day of Resurrection with the horns, hooves and hair of the sacrificial animal. And indeed, the blood will reach (pleasant) Allah before the drops of blood fall to the earth, so cleanse your souls with sacrifice.” (HR At-Tirmidhi)

For people who do not sacrifice when they have sufficient sustenance, they will face serious threats, as said by the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

مَنْ كَانَ لَهُ سَعَةٌ وَلَمْ يُضَحِّ, فَلَا يَقْرَبَنَّ مُصَلَّا نَا

“Whoever has sufficient sustenance (wealth) but does not want to sacrifice, never approach our prayer place.” (HR Ahmad)

So, to prevent ourselves from being infected by servility, and to increase our sense of love and closeness to Allah, let us fulfill the commands of Allah Ta’ala and His Messenger, by carrying out the sacrificial service.

Islam is a religion that balances human relationships with Allah and relationships between fellow humans. In the second verse of this letter, after Allah commands prayer, Allah also orders sacrifice.

This is proof that Islam, as a religion of rahmatan lil alamin, always spreads benevolent values ​​to all humans, regardless of religion, ethnicity, race and culture. Islam also not only regulates spiritual piety regarding a servant’s relationship with God, but also regulates social piety, namely relationships between fellow humans.

Carry out spiritual worship without considering social worship, making people lose money. Meanwhile, carrying out social worship without being accompanied by spiritual worship will be in vain.

Therefore, the two acts of worship must be carried out in a balanced, harmonious manner, and one cannot only prioritize one of them.

Sacrificial worship is not only a matter of spiritual worship, but more than that, there are social messages, concern and a sense of humanity that must be instilled. A Muslim must care about the surrounding environment, empathize with his brothers and sisters who are in need, suffering, colonized and persecuted, and provide assistance and assistance as much as possible.

The criteria for a person’s piety are measured by his social behavior, namely compassion, love, politeness, and a passion for giving and helping fellow humans.

Therefore, Muslims may distribute sacrificial meat to non-Muslims who need it. In this way, they will know that Islam is a religion full of love. Islam is a religion that gives grace to all nature.

Like the preaching of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi Wasallam and his companions, they touched the hearts of people who were not yet Muslim at that time with their nobility of character, beauty of morals and providing assistance to those in need.

Hopefully the Brotherhood, all Muslims are able to carry out this sacrificial law as a form of submission, obedience and our love for Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, and the Islamic teachings will be increasingly felt by all of society. Amen, Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1/P2)

