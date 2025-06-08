SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

At Least 36 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Continue Through Eid al-Adha

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 36 Palestinians, including children, were killed and dozens more injured as Israeli occupation forces continued their devastating attacks across the Gaza Strip on the third day of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest festivals in Islam, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, eight people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that hit a home in the northern Gaza town of Jabalia. Earlier, local broadcaster Al-Aqsa Radio reported that ten Palestinians, including children were killed in strikes targeting displaced persons’ shelters and tents in Khan Younis.

In Rafah’s western region, 13 more Palestinians were killed near an aid distribution site operated by the Israeli-American Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to local sources. Another Palestinian was killed near a separate aid center in the Netzarim Corridor, located in central Gaza.

Four more Palestinians were killed in a drone strike in Khan Younis, where the Israeli army reportedly targeted a group of civilians. Multiple others were injured in the same attack.

Israeli occupation forces also continued destroying homes and buildings in Jabalia and eastern Gaza City, eyewitnesses reported, further escalating the humanitarian catastrophe.

This latest round of killings marks the fourth consecutive Eid al-Adha in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war in October 2023. According to official figures, the war has killed nearly 54,900 Palestinians, caused famine-like conditions, and left much of the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

As Eid celebrations around the Muslim world bring moments of peace and prayer, Palestinians in Gaza continue to endure what many human rights organizations describe as a campaign of collective punishment and genocide. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

