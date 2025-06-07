Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip marked the beginning of Eid Al-Adha on Friday with prayers among the ruins of bombed-out mosques and homes, as the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression continues to bring destruction and despair, Arab News reported.

With entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble, many families held Eid prayers in the open, lacking even the most basic necessities for the traditional three-day holiday feast.

“This is the worst feast that the Palestinian people have experienced because of the unjust war,” said Kamel Emran, who attended prayers in Khan Younis. “There is no food, no flour, no shelter, no mosques, no homes, no mattresses … The conditions are very, very harsh.”

The Eid holiday, which begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, is typically a time of joy and community, coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. For the second consecutive year, Gazans were unable to travel to perform the pilgrimage due to the war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)