SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

2 Views

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip marked the beginning of Eid Al-Adha on Friday with prayers among the ruins of bombed-out mosques and homes, as the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression continues to bring destruction and despair, Arab News reported.

With entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble, many families held Eid prayers in the open, lacking even the most basic necessities for the traditional three-day holiday feast.

“This is the worst feast that the Palestinian people have experienced because of the unjust war,” said Kamel Emran, who attended prayers in Khan Younis. “There is no food, no flour, no shelter, no mosques, no homes, no mattresses … The conditions are very, very harsh.”

The Eid holiday, which begins on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, is typically a time of joy and community, coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. For the second consecutive year, Gazans were unable to travel to perform the pilgrimage due to the war. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDisplacement Eid al-Adha Famine Risk food insecurity Gaza Health Ministry data Gaza Strip Hamas hostages humanitarian crisis Israel Khan Younis military conflict UN aid war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill 110 Palestinians While Seeking Aid in Gaza

  • 9 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Extend Al Jazeera Office Closure in Ramallah by 60 Days

  • 22 minutes ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Warns of Greater Israeli Losses as Fighting Intensifies Across Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Saudi Crown Prince Applauds Successful Hajj Season

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Rafah as Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us