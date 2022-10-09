Propeth’ Birthday, Love, Follow Him

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency

Love for the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam is an obligation to someone who wants to be with him in Allah’s paradise.

In a hadith, a man asked the Messenger of Allah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam: “When will the Day of Resurrection come?” The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam asked back, “What are you preparing for it?” The man replied, “Love Allah and His Messenger.” The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam also said, “You will be with those you love.” (Narrated by Bukhari).

The above hadith talks about love for someone, but not just an not ordinary love, and not love for ordinary people. However, this is love for the most noble person in this world and in the hereafter, namely the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

That is love, which is ‘mahabbah‘ in Arabic.

Shaykh Abdullah Nashih Ulwan mentions Mahabbah as “a feeling of soul and heart turmoil encouraging someone to love others with affection which is characterized by a sense of admiration, hope, willingness and always remember. Mahabbah can be implemented through doing all the things like by the loved one and abstaining from all the things unliked by them.

The writer Kahlil Ghibran said Mahabbah is, “The compatibility of souls with one another even though it is only for a short time. Soul compatibility arises not from long-standing familiarity or a determined approach because if there is no compatibility of souls, love will never be created even in a matter of years or even centuries.”

Therefore, it becomes relevant if someone will be gathered with their loved ones and it is not surprising if we see that there are thousands of football fans or fans of famous bands who are willing to jostle, get rained on, and buy expensive tickets. They do it because of their love for the team or band and they are willing to sacrifice what they have for the sake of their love.

Our love for the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam must exceed our love for our husbands or wives, children or parents and other people including ourselves.

Allah explains in At-Taubah verse 24:

قُلۡ إِن كَانَ ءَابَآؤُكُمۡ وَأَبۡنَآؤُڪُمۡ وَإِخۡوَٲنُكُمۡ وَأَزۡوَٲجُكُمۡ وَعَشِيرَتُكُمۡ وَأَمۡوَٲلٌ ٱقۡتَرَفۡتُمُوهَا وَتِجَـٰرَةٌ۬ تَخۡشَوۡنَ كَسَادَهَا وَمَسَـٰكِنُ تَرۡضَوۡنَهَآ أَحَبَّ إِلَيۡڪُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِۦ وَجِهَادٍ۬ فِى سَبِيلِهِۦ فَتَرَبَّصُواْ حَتَّىٰ يَأۡتِىَ ٱللَّهُ بِأَمۡرِهِۦ‌ۗ وَٱللَّهُ لَا يَہۡدِى ٱلۡقَوۡمَ ٱلۡفَـٰسِقِينَ

“Say, [O Muhammad], “If your fathers, your sons, your brothers, your wives, your relatives, wealth which you have obtained, commerce wherein you fear decline, and dwellings with which you are pleased are more beloved to you than Allah and His Messenger and jihad in His cause, then wait until Allah executes His command. And Allah does not guide the defiantly disobedient people.”

The compatibility of the soul is the embers of love for the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam because he is the most noble person in character.

Allah mentions it in al-Qalam verse 4:

وَإِنَّكَ لَعَلَىٰ خُلُقٍ عَظِيمٍ۬

“And indeed, you are of a great moral character.”

In another verse, it is stated in al-Ahzab verse 21 :

لَّقَدۡ كَانَ لَكُمۡ فِى رَسُولِ ٱللَّهِ أُسۡوَةٌ حَسَنَةٌ۬ لِّمَن كَانَ يَرۡجُواْ ٱللَّهَ وَٱلۡيَوۡمَ ٱلۡأَخِرَ وَذَكَرَ ٱللَّهَ كَثِيرً۬ا

“There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often.”

Therefore, the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam invited his ummah to follow him in order to get mercy and prosperity.

Allah mentions it in Surah Ali Imran verse 31:

قُلۡ إِن كُنتُمۡ تُحِبُّونَ ٱللَّهَ فَٱتَّبِعُونِى يُحۡبِبۡكُمُ ٱللَّهُ وَيَغۡفِرۡ لَكُمۡ ذُنُوبَكُمۡ‌ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌ۬ رَّحِيمٌ۬

Meaning: “Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “If you ˹sincerely˺ love Allah, then follow me; Allah will love you and forgive your sins. For Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”.” (Surah Ali Imran [3]: 132).

Although we have never met the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam physically, but the compatibility of souls makes our souls meet him. True love will inspire people to do various good deeds, have good morals, defend Islam, and sacrifice for the sake of carrying out sunnah.

The entire life of the Prophet was dedicated to teaching the word of Allah (kalimatullah), tawheed, muslim brotherhood, justice and truth, perfecting good character, doing good and prevent bad deeds (amar ma’ruf nahi munkar), and spreading Islamic values that are rahmatan lil ‘alamin.

We can prove our love for the Prophet, one of which is through the commemoration of the Prophet’s Birthday, by participating, obeying, and defending the Islamic teachings that he fought for. Amen. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)