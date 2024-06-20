Usamah Bin Zaid, the Youngest Warlord

By Bahron Ansori, MINA News Agency Journalis

At that time he was in his seventh year before the hijrah. The Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wassalam was experiencing extraordinary difficulties due to the bad actions of the Qurasy infidels. That was the missionary challenge faced by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam at the beginning of the emergence of Islam.

In such a difficult atmosphere, suddenly a ray of light provides joyful entertainment. A news anchor reported to the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam, “Um Aiman ​​gave birth to a baby boy.” The face of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam beamed with joy at welcoming the news.

Who is the baby that made the nobleman smile? So, his birth can heal the heart of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam who was sad, changed to happy? He is Usama bin Zaid.

The friends did not find it strange that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was happy with the birth of the new baby. Because they know the position of their parents next to the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam.

The baby’s mother was an interested Habsyi woman, known as “Ummu Aiman”. Umm Aiman ​​​​is the former friend of the mother of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam, Aminah bint Wahab. She was the one who took care of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam when he was little, while his mother was still alive. She was also the one who took care of him after the mother of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam died. herefore, in the life of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam, he almost did not know his noble mother, except Umm Aiman.

Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam loved Umm Aiman ​​very much, as a child loves his mother. He often said, “Umm Aiman ​​is my only mother after my noble mother died, and my only remaining family.” That’s this lucky baby’s mother.

Favorite Child’s Love

His father was the favorite (Hibb) of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam, Zaid bin Haritsah. Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam once adopted Zaid as his adopted son before he converted to Islam. He became a friend of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam and a place to entrust all his secrets. He became a family member in the household of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam and was a very beloved person in Islam.

The Muslims also rejoiced at the birth of Usamah bin Zaid, more than they rejoiced at the birth of other babies. That can happen because every thing that the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, likes, they also like. When he is happy they are also happy. The very lucky baby they called “Al-Hibb wa Ibnil Hibb” (beloved son).

The Muslims did not exaggerate calling Usamah who was still a baby that way. Because, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam really loved Usamah. Usamah is the same age as the grandson of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam, Hasan bin Fatimah az-Zahra. Hasan’s white skin is handsome like a stunning flower. He is very similar to his grandfather, Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wassalam.

Usamah is black-skinned, with a nose, very similar to the Abyssinian woman’s mother. However, the love of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam for both of them is no different. He often took Usamah, then placed him on one of his thighs. Then, he took Hasan, and laid him on the other thigh. Then, the two children were hugged together to the chest, while saying, “Oh God, I love these two children, so love them too!”

Unfortunately, Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam felt for Usamah, one time Usamah broke the door so that his forehead was cut and bleeding. Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam told Aisyah to clean the blood from Usamah’s wound, but was unable to do so. Therefore, he stood up to Usamah, then he sucked the blood that came out of his wound and spat it out. After that, he persuaded Usamah with sweet, pleasant words until his heart felt at ease again.

Just as Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam loved Usamah when he was little, when he was older he still loved him. Hakim bin Hazam, a Qurasy leader, once gifted expensive clothes to the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam. Hakam bought the clothes in Yemen for fifty gold dinars from Yazan, a Yemeni dignitary.

Rasulullah sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam was reluctant to accept gifts from Hakam, because at that time he was still a polytheist. Then, he bought the clothes and only wore them once on Friday. The clothes were then given to Usamah. Usamah always wore it morning and evening among the Muhajirin and Ansar youth of his age.

Courage and Leadership

Not only like his own son, but also Usamah bin Zaid was also one of the friends of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam who was known for his courage, wisdom and dedication to Islam even though he was still young.

One of the most phenomenal stories about Usamah bin Zaid is when the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam appointed him as commander of Muslim troops to lead a military expedition against Roman troops in the Sham (Syria) area in 632 AD. The area bordering Baitul Maqdis, Palestine, which shows part of the Prophet’s determination to free the Baitul Maqdis region from the shackles of Roman rule.

At that time, Usamah was only 18 or 19 years old, but the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam gave him full confidence to lead an army consisting of many senior and experienced friends.

The appointment of Usamah as this command shows the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam’s confidence in Usamah’s abilities and integrity. Although some friends initially doubted this decision because of Usamah’s young age, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam firmly supported him and asked his friends to follow Usamah’s leadership.

Even though the expedition led by Usamah bin Zaid was ultimately postponed due to the death of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam, the first Caliph, Abu Bakar As-Siddiq, continued the mission as a tribute to the orders of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam. Osama’s forces carried out their mission successfully, which strengthened the Muslims in the region and sent a strong message to other positional powers about the Muslim’s resolve and military capabilities.

Ibrah from Usama’s Leadership

The story of Usamah bin Zaid is an inspiration for many people, especially the younger generation, about the importance of courage, self-confidence and obedience to a wise leader. Despite his young age, Usamah proves that with strong faith, dedication, and integrity, one can achieve great things and gain the trust of those around him.

Usamah’s story also teaches that a good leader is not measured by age or experience alone, but by personal qualities and the ability to lead fairly and wisely.

Apart from that, the story of Usamah bin Zaid teaches us about how important it is to see a person’s potential and righteousness, not just understanding age. His leadership, which was trusted directly by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam, also shows the importance of steadfastness in carrying out decisions that are considered good.

If it is simply concluded, there are at least three main lessons that can be learned from the story of the noble friend Usamah bin Zaid, including the following.

First, courage to face challenges. Even though he was still young, Usamah showed extraordinary courage by accepting the great responsibility of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam without the slightest hesitation.

Second, obedience and trust in the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam. Usamah bin Zaid showed high obedience to the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam, reflecting the attitude of a good Muslim in following a just and wise leader.

Third, justice and wisdom. In his leadership, Usamah was known to be fair and wise, treating troops with respect and setting a good example for those he led.

There are many other valuable lessons that can be learned from the story of the noble friend Usamah bin Zaid. May Allah Ta’ala bless Usamah and give taufik to every Muslim to be able to follow in his footsteps. (T/RE1/P2)

