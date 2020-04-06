Optimistic Meet Ramadan Achieved Degrees of Taqwa

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, A Preacher of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java

Even in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), we still have to be optimistic that we can meet the holy month of Ramadan. Not only meeting, but there is hope that can reach the degree of piety, as Allah promised.

As Allah has ordained in His word:

يَاأَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكَُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُُّْ

It means: “O you who believe, it is obliged upon you to fast as required of those before you so that you are devoted”. (Surah al-Baqarah [2]: 183).

This is how Allah calls believers to carry out the month-long Ramadan fast.

Allah has also calculated that those who are willing to carry His commands to fast Ramadan are those who believe.

So, anyone who feels that he has faith, will certainly be willing to change his habits, hold his lust, be willing to wake up at night to eat the meal. Then, willing to refrain from eating, drinking, from conjugal relations, and from the things that cancel it, from dawn to dawn.

In the Surah Al-Baqarah verse 183 also mentions, “as required of those before you”. This implies that indeed Allah has required fasting for the people before them. Thus it means they have an example in fasting.

The end of this verse “la’allakum tattaquun”, is the purpose of Ramadan fasting, which is to prepare yourself to be a person who is devoted to Allah. The trick is to leave desires that are easily obtainable and lawful, for the sake of carrying out His commands. Thus, our mental training in dealing with the temptation of lust forbidden, and we are able to leave it voluntarily.

He will be a person who wants to control the air of desires, as exemplified by the Prophet Joseph ‘Alaihis Salam.

Allah enshrines it in the verse:

وَمَا أُبَرِّئُ نَفْسِي إِنَّ النَّفْسَ لَأَمَّارَةٌ بِالسُّوءِ إِلَّا مَا رَحِمَ رَبِّي إِنَّ رَبِّي غَفُرٌ

It means: “And I do not free myself (from error), for in fact lust always leads to evil, except lust given by my Lord. Verily, my Lord is forgiving, merciful. ” (Surah Yusuf [12]: 153).

Not a few people slip into the abyss of hell due to not being able to control their desires, especially those carried out by the mouth and genitals.

In this passion of passion, Rasulullah Sallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam reminded:

سئل رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم عن أكثر ما يدخل الناس الجنة فقال تقوى الله وحسن الخلق وسئل عن أكثر ما يدخل الناس النار فقال الفم والفرج

Meaning: The Messenger of Allah sallallaahu a Alaihi Wasallam was asked about the cause of the most inclusion of humans in heaven. Then he replied, “Praising Allah and having good character”. And he was asked about the causes that most plunged people into hell. He answered, “Mouth and Pubic.” (HR At-Tirmidhi from Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

That way, with a month of Ramadan fasting is expected to train the soul of self-control.

How is not, if at all times prohibited from eating illicit food, then in the month of Ramadan, halal food is prohibited. Mixed with his wife who was originally halal became banned. It was all done because the level of faith that guided him to be a controlled human being. Although it may be in a remote place, alone, without a supervisor, but the level of his faith to keep him from breaking His rules.

Thus, the believers educate their will and are able to control their desires, because of Allah. Lust is controlled namely lust of the stomach and lust. If both of them are out of control, then humans will fall into a valley of despicable, fall into unclean food, commit immorality, and accumulate sin.

With piety that results from Ramadan fasting, believers will always be trained to carry out the commands of Allah and abandon all His prohibitions.

Hopefully, we can meet fast and do good deeds as much as possible in the holy month of Ramadan this year.

May Allah immediately raise the coronavirus outbreak, and restore the greatest hopes of Muslims in particular, to be able to prosper the holy month of Ramadan as in previous years. Aameen (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA),