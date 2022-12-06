Indonesia Bound by Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

By: Rally Febtiana Musta’adah, Santri Tahfidzul Qur’an Al-Fatah Muaro Jambi, Jambi Province

When talking about the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, this is a very common thing. But how, who, and when this will happen is only Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala’s decision and only He knows everything.

There is no need to be sad, Allah’s promise is always and definitely true, which is the question, “Can we play an important role in liberating Al-Aqsa and liberating Palestine?”.

Many great writers have written about the virtues of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-aqsa became the first Qibla for Muslims, and became one of the three precious pearls on earth.

An awareness of conscience and compassion arises and a burning enthusiasm to help the brothers and sisters in Palestine.

Hearing about the current state of Palestine, becomes our trigger to leave all the pleasures that neglect.

Moreover, we, Indonesia, are the country most indebted to Palestine. Why? because when we were newly independent from being colonized, Palestine was the first country to support Indonesian independence.

At the opening of the 1945 Constitution of our country it reads “that in fact independence is the right of all nations, and because of that, colonialism in the world must be abolished because it is not in accordance with the principles of humanity and justice”.

So, it cannot be denied that the Indonesian state has a special bond to liberate Palestine.

This attachment was also expressed by the strange dreams of five Palestinian youths. They dreamed of meeting the Prophet on the same night. They don’t know each other. This is what makes people wonder. It gets mentioned a lot on social media.

In their dream, the Prophet said “O ahla Syam, yes ahla Gaza, indeed the people who will free you from Jewish tyranny and return Al-Quds to your hands are your Indonesian Muslim brothers.”

After knowing the contents of this dream, this heart suddenly trembled, the hand that previously gripped the pen and focused on every word that was there stopped for a moment. As if full of questions whether their dream is true?

Remembering the Prophet’s journey from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque as a starting point for the revival of Muslims and the congregational prayers of Muslims will begin at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Then, based on the hadith of the Prophet, during the war he ordered Abdullah bin Hawal al-Ahdzi to go around looking for food, because at that time he was hungry. But it turns out after a long time around not getting anything. So he came back with a sorry face and empty hands.

At that time the Prophet said, “O Ibn Hawalah, if you see a black banner flying on the earth of the Baitul Maqdis or its courtyard, that is a sign that the end of the world is closer to you than your head and your shoulders.”

And now we know that the black banner has been flying in the Gaza Strip. Only about 75 km to go to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and this banner will be brought by Muslims from Indonesia. God willing.

Back to the dreams of the five youths earlier, they said the Al-Aqsa Mosque would be liberated by people they did not know before. The mujahidin’s face looked a bit foreign to them, because it was not a Palestinian face, nor was it a Middle Eastern face. But there are similarities, there is an aura from the ablution which indicates that they are believers.

From that dream they knew that the Mujahideen in the dream were from Indonesia. A country with the largest Muslim population in the world.

One of them was surprised, because he had never heard of Indonesia in real life.

Then in the nasyid song “Al-Quds unites the people,” the name Indonesia is only mentioned once, and that too at the end of the song. That’s right the sentence for Indonesia is “bring out your knights”.

In the dream, there were so many Indonesian Muslims. They arrived in Palestine and fought against Israel, battle after battle and were won by Indonesian Muslims. They cannot be resisted and cannot be defeated, until finally Jewish Israel can be surrendered to the hands of these foreign faces. Allah is the Greatest!

Some people do not believe in this dream and some do. Meanwhile, more people were touched by the news of this dream and used it as motivation to continue preparing to defend Palestine.

Of the many countries that have accepted Islam as their religion, only Indonesia has not been chosen by Allah to lead the revival of Islam. Then, shall we still relax now? Now it is on our shoulders, let’s unite, strengthen our Faith and Islam.

Let’s strengthen the knot of ukhuwah Islamiyah and prove the power of our servanthood to Allah by returning to the Al-Quran and As-Sunnah as we move forward. God willing.

And all of this will happen when Muslims are united in a guided manner and are not divided. As Allah says:

وَاعْتَصِمُوْا بِحَبْلِ اللهِ جَمِيْعًا وَلاَ تَفَرَّقُوْا

Meaning: “And hold fast all of you to the rope of Allah while congregating, and do not be divided …..”. (QS Ali Imran: 103).

This verse instructs us Muslims, not only in Indonesia, but also everywhere to unite, in congregation, to establish brotherhood, not to be divided. This strengthens the ties between Indonesia and Palestine in liberating the Aqsa Mosque and supporting Palestinian independence. Wallahu A`lam Bisshowab. (T/RE1)

The author, is the second winner in the category of high school students in the national-level article writing competition about Palestine, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) 2022.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)