Friday Sermon: Achieving Allah’s Comfort with Sacrifice

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ لِلَّهِ نَحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِينُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ وَنَعُوذُ بِاللهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَ مِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِ اللَّهُ فَلاَ مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلاَ هَادِىَ لَهُ

وَأَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيْكَ لَهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُهُ

اللّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى نَبِيِّنَا مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَمَنْ تَبِعَهُمْ بِإِحْسَانٍ إِلَى يَوْمِ الدِّيْنِ

قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالَى فِي كِتَابِهِ الكَرِيْمِ: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ

وَ قَالَ تَعَالَى: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَقُولُوا قَوْلًا سَدِيدًا يُصْلِحْ لَكُمْ أَعْمَالَكُمْ وَيَغْفِرْ لَكُمْ ذُنُوبَكُمْ وَمَنْ يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ فَازَ فَوْزًا عَظِيمًا

Attendances at the Friday Prayer, Blessed by Allah

Sacrifice or Qurban is one of the worship to Allah as a means to get closer to Him. Qurban from the word qariba which means close.

Sacrifice is the implementation of Allah’s commands, according to His word:

فَصَلِّ لِرَبِّكَ وَانْحَرْ

It means: “Then establish prayer because of your Lord and sacrifice.” (Surah al-Kauthar: 2).

Therefore, sacrifice should be carried out solely because of Allah, as the word of God says:

لَنْ يَنَالَ اللَّهَ لُحُومُهَا وَلَا دِمَاؤُهَا وَلَكِنْ يَنَالُهُ التَّقْوَى مِنْكُمْ

It means: “Say:” Verily, my prayer, my slaughter (my worship), my life and my death are only for Allah, Lord of the worlds. There is no partner with Him; and that is what I was commanded and I am the one who first surrendered (to Allah). ” (Surah al-An’am: 162-163).

In addition, sacrifice is also the sunnah of the Prophet Ibrahim ‘Alaihis Salam and continued by the Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam. In this case it is mentioned in the hadith:

عَنْ زَيْدِبْنِ َأرْقمْ قال: قال َأصْحَابُ رَسُوْلِ اللهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم: يَارَسُوْل اللهِ مَا قَالَ: سُنَّة َأبِيْكمْ إِبْرَاهِيْمَ (واه ابن ماجه)

Meaning: “From Zayd bin Arqam said: the Companions of the Prophet sallallaahu‘ Alaihi Wasallam asked: what’s wrong with this sacrifice? The Prophet replied: The sunnah of your father Ibrahim “. (HR Ibn Majah)

Happy attendees

Rasulullah Shallallahun ‘Alaihi Wasallam and his companions have set an example in this sacrifice worship. Because sacrifice becomes a sunnah which is highly recommended for people who already have the ability.

Among them is the main importance of worship on the holy days, as conveyed by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam:

ما العمل في أيام أفضل منها في هذه قالوا ولا الجهاد قال ولا الجهاد إلا رجل خرج يخاطر بنفسه وماله فلم يرجع بشيء

Meaning: “There is no more important charity in these days (tasyriq) than sacrifice.” The companions said, “Isn’t jihad too?” He replied: “Nor is jihad. Unless someone who comes out of his house at the expense of himself and his wealth (in the way of Allah), then he does not return again “(Bukhari HR from Ibn Abbas).

In fact there is a virtue of each strand of hair or fur of animals sacrificial. As mentioned in the hadith when Zaid bin Arqam asked the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam,” What virtue will we get with the sacrifice? ” The Messenger of Allaah ‘Alaihi Wasallam replied:” Every single strand of his hair is one goodness. “They replied:” What about feathers? ” (Narrated by Ahmad and Ibn Majah).

The Friday Sermon which is equally hoping for Allah’s pleasure

The most important thing from sacrifice worship is that we want to get the degree of piety to Allah as Allah mentioned in the verse:

لَنْ يَنَالَ اللَّهَ لُحُومُهَا وَلَا دِمَاؤُهَا وَلَكِنْ يَنَالُهُ التَّقْوَى مِنْكُمْ

It means: “The camel’s flesh and blood cannot reach (the pleasure of) Allah, but it is your piety that can attain it.” (Surat al-Hajj [22]: 37).

As for anyone who is actually able to sacrifice, but not also sacrifice. Then, there is the threat of Sharia that he does not deserve to pray with the Prophet. This is as stated in the hadith of Abu Hurairah, that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

مَنْ وَجَدَ سَعَةً فَلَمْ يُضَحِّ فَلاَ يَقرَبَنَّ مُصَلاَّنَا

Meaning: “Whoever finds himself in a state of space, then he does not sacrifice, then let him not approach the place of prayer‘ id us. ” (H.R. Ahmad and Ibn Majah).

May Allah give us the ability to sacrifice, so as to attain His piety and pleasure. Aamiin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin.

Second Sermon:

أَقُوْلُ قَوْلِيْ هَذَا وَأَسْتَغْفِرُ اللهَ الْعَظِيْمَ لِيْ وَلَكُمْ وَلِسَائِرِ الْمُسْلِمِيْنَ. فَاسْتَغْفِرُوْهُ ، إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُوْرُ الرَّحِيْمُ

اَلْحَمْدُ للهِ الَّذِي خَلَقَ اْلإِنْسَانَ وَعَلَّمَهُ اْلبَيَانَ وَأَرْسَلَ رَسُوْلَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِيْنِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلىَ سَائِرِ اْلأَدْيَانِ.

أَشْهَدُ اَنْ لاَ اِلَهَ اِلاَّ اللهُ الْوَاحِدُ الْمَنَّانِ. وَأَشْهَدُ اَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُوْلُهُ اْلمَبْعُوْثُ اِلَى كَافَةِ اْلاَنَامِ.

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى آلِهِ وَاَصْحَابِهِ عَلَى مَمَرِّ الدُّهُوْرِ وَالْاَيَّامِ.

أَمَّا بَعْدُ فَياَ اَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اِتَّقُوااللهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ

وَقَالَ تَعاَلَى إِنَّ اللهَ وَمَلآئِكَتَهُ يُصَلُّوْنَ عَلىَ النَّبِى يآ اَيُّهَا الَّذِيْنَ آمَنُوْا صَلُّوْا عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمُوْا تَسْلِيْمًا. اللهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلِّمْ وَعَلَى آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ وَعَلَى اَنْبِيآئِكَ وَرُسُلِكَ وَمَلآئِكَةِ اْلمُقَرَّبِيْنَ وَارْضَ اللّهُمَّ عَنِ اْلخُلَفَاءِ الرَّاشِدِيْنَ أَبِى بَكْرٍ وَعُمَر وَعُثْمَان وَعَلِى وَعَنْ بَقِيَّةِ الصَّحَابَةِ وَالتَّابِعِيْنَ وَتَابِعِي التَّابِعِيْنَ لَهُمْ بِاِحْسَانٍ اِلَىيَوْمِ الدِّيْنِ وَارْضَ عَنَّا مَعَهُمْ بِرَحْمَتِكَ يَا أَرْحَمَ الرَّاحِمِيْنَ

اَللهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ وَاْلمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَاْلمُسْلِمَاتِ اَلاَحْيآءُ مِنْهُمْ وَاْلاَمْوَاتِ اللهُمَّ أَعِزَّ اْلإِسْلاَمَ وَاْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَأَذِلَّ الشِّرْكَ وَاْلمُشْرِكِيْنَ وَانْصُرْ عِبَادَكَ اْلمُوَحِّدِيَّةَ وَانْصُرْ مَنْ نَصَرَ الدِّيْنَ وَاخْذُلْ مَنْ خَذَلَ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ وَ دَمِّرْ أَعْدَاءَ الدِّيْنِ وَاعْلِ كَلِمَاتِكَ إِلَى يَوْمَ الدِّيْنِ.

اللهُمَّ ادْفَعْ عَنَّا اْلبَلاَءَ وَاْلوَبَاءَ وَالزَّلاَزِلَ وَاْلمِحَنَ وَسُوْءَ اْلفِتْنَةِ وَاْلمِحَنَ مَا ظَهَرَ مِنْهَا وَمَا بَطَنَ عَنْ بَلَدِنَا اِنْدُونِيْسِيَّا خآصَّةً وَسَائِرِ اْلبُلْدَانِ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ عآمَّةً يَا رَبَّ اْلعَالَمِيْنَ.

رَبَّنَا آتِناَ فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِى اْلآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ. رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَا اَنْفُسَنَا وَاإنْ لَمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُوْنَنَّ مِنَ اْلخَاسِرِيْنَ. عِبَادَاللهِ ! إِنَّ اللهَ يَأْمُرُنَا بِاْلعَدْلِ وَاْلإِحْسَانِ وَإِيْتآءِ ذِي اْلقُرْبىَ وَيَنْهَى عَنِ اْلفَحْشآءِ وَاْلمُنْكَرِ وَاْلبَغْي يَعِظُكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَذَكَّرُوْنَ وَاذْكُرُوا اللهَ اْلعَظِيْمَ يَذْكُرْكُمْ وَاشْكُرُوْهُ عَلىَ نِعَمِهِ يَزِدْكُمْ وَلَذِكْرُ اللهِ أَكْبَرْ.

(AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)